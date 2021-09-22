Arrest LOGO
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:

9-20

Failure to appear- public intoxication (two counts): Taylor Z. McWaters, 28, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.

Criminal mischief, third degree: Jason E. Smith, 31, of Arab arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

9-21

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, first degree: Lacey A. Hogan, 38, of Decatur arrested on Highway 31 North.

Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; leaving the scene of an accident: Michael T. Haney, 24, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

