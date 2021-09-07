Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday:
9-3
Grand jury- sexual abuse, second degree: Brett L. Elrod, 51, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Joshua A. Thompson, 41, of Addison arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree; expired tag; improper signal; insurance violation; driving under the influence: Billy R. Edgil, 59, of Hanceville arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, third degree; fraudulent use of credit/debit card (five counts): Christopher J. Weeks, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Alesha B. Brockman, 58, of Hanceville arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
9-4
Public intoxication; carrying a pistol without a permit: Jacob D. Reed, 28, of Hanceville arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Andy M. Doss, 62, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Street SW/Cleveland Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Tabitha A. Stagner, 35, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest; public intoxication, three counts; theft of property, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Christopher R. Thomas, 26, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-5
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Ashley C. Monroe, 35, of Hanceville arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jacob I. Johnson, 18, of Baileyton arrested on Highway 157/Highway 69.
9-6
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts: Joel I. Borden, 43, of Union Grove arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Erica F. Willey, 37, of Clarksville, TN arrested on Highway 31 S.
9-7
Failure to appear- minor in possession/consumption alcoholic beverages; improper muffler; driving without a license; insurance violation: James E. Garrett, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation; driving while suspended, two counts; expired tag; driving without a license: Randy L. Elms, 26, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; speeding; driving on the wrong side of the road: Austin D. Wiley, 27, of Altoona arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); resisting arrest; theft of property, fourth degree (five counts); carrying brass knuckles; criminal trespassing, third degree (two counts); switched tag: Anthony A. Martin, 29, of New Hope arrested on Cleveland Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Daniel B. Tucker, 30, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley N. Loggins, 35, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Carmella N. Booth, 34, of Decatur arrested on Highway 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
9-2
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael Jerome Boykin Jr., 22, arrested on I-65 mile 310.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Steven Claude Chadderdon, 33, arrested on Highway 278 W/ County Road 1147.
Theft-pickpocket, $500 less than $1500: Crystal Dawn Curington, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): Derrell Lee Fowler, 57, arrested on County Road 481.
Simple assault (family): Lisa M. Fowler, 48, arrested on County Road 481.
Grand jury- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Harley Shannon Holcomb, 22, arrested on County Road 223.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Brooklyn Faith Ideus, 18, arrested on Highway 157/County Road 1339.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Kevin Aaron Kilgore, 41, arrested on Highway 278 W/County Road 1447.
Possessing stolen property, $500 less than $1500: Mikeal Steavin Lanier, 26, arrested on I-65 mile marker 308.
Simple assault-child abuse (family) (three counts): Kimberly Gail Perkins, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Robert Dewayne Shelby, 50, arrested at Dale's/West Point.
9-3
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Kenny Oneal Adams, 48, arrested on County Road 783.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: Stuart Reid Adcock, 31, arrested at Good Hope Pilot.
Grand jury- Identity fraud; theft-miscellaneous, $500- less than $1500: Abby Grace Chandler, 18, arrested at the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction-governmental operations: Fred Kenny Davis, 59, arrested on County Road 1508.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Brandon Scott Elkins, 35, arrested at Stuckey's.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: Trina Juanita Flowers, 41, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: James Patrick Cody Mitchell, 27, arrested at Good Hope Pilot.
Assault-harassment; drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: Rodney Lang Smith, 362, arrested at County Road 1435/Kampis Grocery.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Christopher Michael Stacks, 35, arrested on Highway 278 West/Tally Ho Street.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Lisa Inez Tucker, 42, arrested on Sportsman Lake Road NW.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Wesley Anthoney Waldrop, 47, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of methamphetamine; passing counterfeit object: Christopher Jerome Weeks, 43, arrested on County Road 1371.
9-4
Failure to appear- violation drivers license restrictions; driving while license suspended, two counts; no seat belt; operating vehicle without insurance: Billy Ray Edgil, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: Megan Fay Gibson, 33, arrested at 291 Shell Station.
Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation): Brandon Lee Harris, 41, arrested at Walker's/Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction-failure to appear/comply/pay; receiving stolen property: Timothy Lee Smith, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joshua Andrew Thompson, 41, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property: Bobby Gene Wood, 41, arrested on County Road 1742.
9-5
Theft/shoplifting, less than $500: Mark Anthony Joiner, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Ronda Butts Persall, 56, arrested on County Road 1114.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended; switched tag: Billy Joe Siniard, 43, arrested on County Road 437/I-65.
9-6
Public intoxication: Tony Dale Chandler: 51, arrested on Highway 157.
Burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia; theft-miscellaneous: Ethan Lee Jackson, 22, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.
Reckless endangerment; obstruction-governmental operations: Christy Lee Lowe, 44, arrested on County Road 1371.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): John Thomas Maddox II, 48, arrested on County Road 587 Hanceville.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; smuggling-promote prison contraband (other): Antonyio Donell Malcom Purifoy, 31, arrested on Green Street.
