Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
9-2
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael Jerome Boykin Jr., 22, arrested on I-65 mile 310.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Steven Claude Chadderdon, 33, arrested on Highway 278 W/ County Road 1147.
Theft-pickpocket, $500 less than $1500: Crystal Dawn Curington, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): Derrell Lee Fowler, 57, arrested on County Road 481.
Simple assault (family): Lisa M. Fowler, 48, arrested on County Road 481.
Grand jury- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Harley Shannon Holcomb, 22, arrested on County Road 223.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Brooklyn Faith Ideus, 18, arrested on Highway 157/County Road 1339.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Kevin Aaron Kilgore, 41, arrested on Highway 278 W/County Road 1447.
Possessing stolen property, $500 less than $1500: Mikeal Steavin Lanier, 26, arrested on I-65 mile marker 308.
Simple assault-child abuse (family) (three counts): Kimberly Gail Perkins, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Robert Dewayne Shelby, 50, arrested at Dale's/West Point.
9-3
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Kenny Oneal Adams, 48, arrested on County Road 783.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: Stuart Reid Adcock, 31, arrested at Good Hope Pilot.
Grand jury- Identity fraud; theft-miscellaneous, $500- less than $1500: Abby Grace Chandler, 18, arrested at the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction-governmental operations: Fred Kenny Davis, 59, arrested on County Road 1508.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Brandon Scott Elkins, 35, arrested at Stuckey's.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: Trina Juanita Flowers, 41, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: James Patrick Cody Mitchell, 27, arrested at Good Hope Pilot.
Assault-harassment; drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: Rodney Lang Smith, 362, arrested at County Road 1435/Kampis Grocery.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Christopher Michael Stacks, 35, arrested on Highway 278 West/Tally Ho Street.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Lisa Inez Tucker, 42, arrested on Sportsman Lake Road NW.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Wesley Anthoney Waldrop, 47, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of methamphetamine; passing counterfeit object: Christopher Jerome Weeks, 43, arrested on County Road 1371.
9-4
Failure to appear- violation drivers license restrictions; driving while license suspended, two counts; no seat belt; operating vehicle without insurance: Billy Ray Edgil, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: Megan Fay Gibson, 33, arrested at 291 Shell Station.
Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation): Brandon Lee Harris, 41, arrested at Walker's/Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction-failure to appear/comply/pay; receiving stolen property: Timothy Lee Smith, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joshua Andrew Thompson, 41, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property: Bobby Gene Wood, 41, arrested on County Road 1742.
9-5
Theft/shoplifting, less than $500: Mark Anthony Joiner, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Ronda Butts Persall, 56, arrested on County Road 1114.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended; switched tag: Billy Joe Siniard, 43, arrested on County Road 437/I-65.
9-6
Public intoxication: Tony Dale Chandler: 51, arrested on Highway 157.
Burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia; theft-miscellaneous: Ethan Lee Jackson, 22, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.
Reckless endangerment; obstruction-governmental operations: Christy Lee Lowe, 44, arrested on County Road 1371.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): John Thomas Maddox II, 48, arrested on County Road 587 Hanceville.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; smuggling-promote prison contraband (other): Antonyio Donell Malcom Purifoy, 31, arrested on Green Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.