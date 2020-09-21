Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
9-18
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Vanessa M. Robinson, 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, first degree; attempting to elude; criminal trespass, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: David E. Sanders, 32, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest, attempting to elude, driving while revoked, following too close, improper turn, driving on wrong side of road, failure to signal: Christopher W. Williams, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree: Zachary C. Tyler, 27, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass: Nathan L. Sandlin, 38, of Cullman arrested on Industrial Drive SW.
Failure to appear- improper lights, failure to signal: Joseph D. Powell, 23, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Chelsea R. Farrow, 31, of Cullman arrested on Mark Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); theft by deception, fourth degree: Ashleigh M. Martin, 18, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Criminal trespass, third degree; unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Christy L. Black, 47, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Criminal trespass, third degree; giving false information to law enforcement: Jason P. Duke, 34, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- expired tag, insurance violation: Walter S. Shiver, 60, of Springville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful distribution of controlled substance: Anthony J. Perkins, 28, of Arab arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Destiney N. Morgan, 22, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-19
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Rachael N. North, 35, of Holly Pond arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/Cherokee Avenue.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Joshua L. Duncan, 43, of Logan arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dakota B. Bell, 30, of Blountsville arrested on Highway 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Crystal A. Martin, 35, of Blountsville arrested on Highway 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jason R. Loggins, 40, of Hanceville arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- running stop sign; running red light; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), theft of property, fourth degree; attempting to elude; assault, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; resisting arrest; domestic violence, third degree: Meshach J. Curvin, 24, of Cullman arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; theft of property, fourth degree; running stop sign; expired tag (two counts); insurance violation (two counts): Daiquiri T. Powell, 30, of Vinemont arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- violation of domestic violence protection order: John M. Cosper Jr., 48, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); insurance violation (two counts), driving without a license; driving while suspended; driving while revoked: Jeffery S. Swafford, 41, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, expired tag, expired drivers license: Jessica A. Baker, 27, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-20
Driving under the influence: Heather B. Daniel, 40, of Falkville arrested on County Road 437/I-65.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Cristy M. Moore, 40, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Danielle N. Johnson, 35, of Brookwood arrested on Graham Street SW.
Public intoxication; minor in possession/consumption of alcoholic beverage: Taylor M. Johnson, 20, of Warrior arrested on 3rd Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence: Zackery D. Smith, 33, of Cullman arrested on Highway 69 N/Highway 278 E.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday and Saturday:
9-17
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jeri Kathleen Creager, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Terrell Matthew Hann, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Bryan Austin Hitt, 24, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Patrick Eric Jones, 34, arrested on County Road 1289.
Bail jumping- receiving stolen property, first degree: Shannon Alford McDonald, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment; driving while suspended; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Billy Edward Oden, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Possession/use of credit/debit card; theft of property, third degree: Brenda Ann Robertson, 36, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1609.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); trafficking in methamphetamine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (six counts): Franklin Jason Turner, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Lucrecia Ann Whatley, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument: Randolph Cass White, 67, arrested at Russellville Police Department.
Failure to appear- open container in vehicle; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance; possession of prescription medicine: Kenneth Allen Wingo, 56, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
9-18
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Mason Ladon Clemons, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine (two counts): Laurie Lorraine Lacroix, 54, arrested on I-65 exit 291.
Receiving stolen property, third degree: Joshua Charles Skinner, 35, arrested on County Road 747 at Crossroads Church.
9-19
Possession of prescription medicine; probation violation- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jessica Ann Baker, 27, arrested at Good Hope Marathon.
Aggravate stalking, second degree: Joseph Allen Gaines, 54, arrested on Highway 157.
Probation violation- failure to comply: Christopher Charles Grubb, 27, arrested on Ada Lane.
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument (four counts): Sabrina Lee Ryan, 44, arrested at Arab Police Department.
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument: Brandy Michelle Jordan, 35, arrested on County Road 565.
Failure to register quarterly SORNA: Myron Clifton Marsh Jr., 56, arrested on County Road 831.
Failure to appear- drivers license not in possession, driving while revoked, liability insurance required: William Vincent Wilks, 51, arrested on County Road 838.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.