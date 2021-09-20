Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
9-17
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Corina L. Massey, 20, of Youngstown, Florida arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Dustin L. Freeman, 28, of Baileyton arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- violation of nuisance order (two counts); disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation, driving while license suspended (three counts); improper lights: Lucas A. Boyd, 34, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Ignition interlock: Kenneth W. Smith, Jr., 45, of Cullman arrested on Dialsdale Avenue SW.
Grand jury indictment- theft of property, second degree; identity theft (five counts): Zachary A. McClendon, 31, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 31 S.
Driving under the influence: Ricky A. Emmons, 60, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (seven counts); criminal trespassing, third degree (three counts); insurance violation (two counts); driving while license suspended; improper lights: Michael K. Hodge, 31, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Dakota J. Creasey, 20, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Thomas M. Floyd, Jr., 36, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Johnathon A. Rogers, 23, of Huntsville arrested in Priceville.
Driving under the influence: John D. Bachelor, 23, of Cullman arrested on I-65.
9-18
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Jason H. South, 43, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespassing, third degree: Jenifer N. Price, 34, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag, two counts; driving without a license (two counts); insurance violation: Leroy C. Stevens, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license (two counts); switched tag; insurance violation: Chad M. Owens, 37, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: Arthur J. Oden, 63, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Matthew F. Dunaway, 33, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- improper lane usage; driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Kayla M. Stringer, 36, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-19
False information given to law enforcement: Cody M. Hanson, 24, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/Cherokee Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Heather S. Lance, 23, of Holly Pond arrested on Timberlane Circle SE.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence; driving while license suspended: Johnathan L. Hudson, 53, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Rise A. Simmons, 40, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; false information given to law enforcement: Caitlin A. Kilgore, 28, of Birmingham arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: Christopher J. Weeks, 43, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
9-16
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card; auto theft: Kalyn West Abbott, 29, arrested on County Road 1753.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-non family (strong arm): Darryl Scott Allen, 58, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- flight/escape: Jonathan Aaron Graham, 26, arrested at Dodge City Shell.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Savannah Brooke Haney, 34, arrested on County Road 501.
Failure to appear- child abuse-simple (family) (two counts): Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-17
Contempt of/interrupting court proceedings: Brandon Dale Cribbs, 40, arrested at Circle K on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Christopher Wilburn Dobbs, 37, arrested on Highway 278 E.
Reckless endangerment: Shelby Dwayne Howell, 43, arrested at Walker County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Randy Jason McClendon, 40, arrested on Moehring Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended (two counts): Zachary August McClendon. 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of child pornography (18 counts): Michael Lee McGinnis. 41, arrested on I-565/exit 1.
Attempting to elude a police officer: Jason Keith Roberts, 35, arrested on Industrial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Daniel Scott Smith, 26, arrested on Moehring Road.
9-18
Public intoxication: Brent Adam Bowen, 40, arrested on County Road 1435.
Public intoxication: Cassie Leigh Bowen, 38, arrested on County Road 1435.
Possession of heroin; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua Dustin Donnie Elliott, 37, arrested on County Road 109.
Public intoxication: Emily Che Flores, 45, arrested on County Road 1435.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Phillip Mac Gay, 49, arrested on County Road 1435.
Driving while license suspended: Daniel Richardson, 41, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft (other vehicle) (two counts); receiving stolen property (two counts): Jason Howard South, 43, arrested on County Road 1391.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Kayla Marie Stringer, 36, arrested at Fairview Park.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic narcotics: Justina Dawn Watson, 43, arrest4ed on I-65 south bound rest area.
9-19
Possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Billy Wayne Garner, 55, arrested at Highway 278 west car wash.
Public intoxication: Coby Donel Jernigan, 20, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Sheena Debroah Kelley, 29, arrested on I-65 SB mile marker 302.
Harassment- intimidation; criminal littering: Tracy Lee Lawson, 48, arrested on County Road 18.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle: Tony Paxton, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment (family): Kent Douglas Rea, 34, arrested on County Road 862.
Violation of a release order- theft (miscellaneous)-$500 or less: Christopher Jerome Weeks, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
