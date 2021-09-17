Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
9-14
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Ann M. Harbison, 38, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree; violation of statewide health order: Trey B. Guthery, 27, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-15
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, five counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; driving while license revoked: Vincent J. Bell, Jr., 26, of Cullman arrested at Johnson Circle.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, driving while license revoked; Harry W. Sterling, 66, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked (three counts); running red light; insurance violation: Christopher W. Sterling, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury indictment- robbery, first degree; robbery, second degree; burglary, first degree: Thomas K. Sawyer, Jr., 40, of Cullman arrested on Tidwell Street SW.
9-16
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dara N. Simoneaux, 29, of Oneonta arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Grand jury indictment- Theft of property, first degree; forgery, third degree; possession of a forged instrument: Kristy L. Lindsey, 44, of Cullman arrested on 4th Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- speeding (two counts); driving while suspended: Logan B. Sellers, 21, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, possession of burglar's tools: Dustin L. Freeman, 28, of Baileyton arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
9-13
Theft of services: Christopher Adam Campbell, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Line.
Judge's order- possession of dangerous drugs: Tabitha Sue Cupp, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Grand jury- forged instrument; failure to appear- possessing stolen property: Wendy Michelle Jenkins, 35, arrested on County Road 1725/County Road 1755.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Holly Nicole Marks, 35, arrested on County Road 1212.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Steven Scott McDonald, 36, arrested on County Road 284.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Johnda Rene Nelms, 42, arrested on I-65 exit 299.
Failure to appear- operating vehicle without insurance: Jennie Marie Odom, 43, arrested at Car Mart.
Failure to appear- flight/escape- fugitive from justice: Bashir Pershing Ruatti, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation Violation- auto theft: David Salvador Silva, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Loretta Lynette Simmons, 36, arrested on Scott Drive.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Chase Eric Sullins, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Richard Shane Tankersley, 43, arrested on Scott Drive.
Failure to appear- Counterfeiting; possessing forged instrument; miscellaneous theft: Amber Mickle Wallace, 43, arrested on I-65/289 mile marker.
9-14
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Nicholas George Chapanar, 42, arrested on County Road 1273.
Causing of delinquency, dependency of need of supervision: Adam Jay Cochran, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Anderson Kyle Droke, 25, arrested on County Road 940/County Road 998.
Assault/harassment: Douglas Frank Glenon, 46, arrested on County Road 775.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Trey Brittian Guthery, 27, arrested on County Road 38/County Road 36.
Violation of domestic violence protection order; possession of marijuana, second degree: John Clyde Johnsey, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer; driving while license suspended (two counts); refusal to display insurance: Adam Wesley Lang, 40, arrested on County Road 616.
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- criminal littering; driving while license suspended: Trisha Ann Martin, 23, arrested on 24th Street SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree-harassing communications; criminal mischief-damage to private property: Johnathan Kyle Maynor, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Steven Scott McDonald, 36, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked: Joey Lee McDuffie, 36, arrested at Wayne's Package Store.
Child abuse-simple (family): Stevie Echols Sharp, 32, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia: Wesley Eric Smith, 38, arrested on County Road 1336.
9-15
Financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree; swindle/home repair; theft-miscellaneous: James Philip Cofer, 67, arrested at the Mill/Highway 278.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Patrick Scott Creel, 45, arrested on School House Road/Summit.
Theft-miscellaneous: Joey Lee McDuffie, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Drug trafficking: Tony Lee Waldrop, 61, arrested on County Road 463.
Judges order- sex offense (force); sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Wade Allen Waldrop, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
