9-14
Public intoxication: Jerry D. Quick, 42, of Cullman arrested on Cobb Avenue SW/White Circle SW.
Domestic violence, third degree: Jason H. south, 42, of Falkville arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Criminal trespass, first degree; harassment: Sandra A. Hegerle, 63, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Drew E. Warden, 25, of Hayden arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs: Kelley N. Williams, 39, of Warrior arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Cody L. Self, 30, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-15
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; failure to signal; driver's license not in possession; no insurance: Jason M. Owens, 39, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Amber N. Leonard, 29, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- drivers license not in possession: James D. Ragsdale, 33, of Cullman arrested on Veigl Avenue SW/Veigl Circle SW.
Robbery, second degree; burglary, first degree: Jonathan K. Smith, 46, of Cullman arrested on Dripping Springs Road.
Driving under the influence of controlled substance: Laklee S. Walker, 27, of Vinemont arrested on 4th Avenue SE.
