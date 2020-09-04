Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
9-1
Unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle; theft of property, fourth degree: Jonathon L. Simmons, 38, of Nauvoo arrested in Hoover.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance: Christopher W. Sterling, 42, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance: Tanya L. Johnson, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence, driving while revoked (two counts), insurance violation: Jamey L. Hamby, 36, of Arley, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Mickey J. Willingham, 57, of Holly Pond arrested on Highway 157.
Harassment: Samantha G. Speegle, 20, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-2
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; switched tag (two counts), insurance violation (three counts); littering; driving while suspended; driving while revoked: Jonathan S. Burns, 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts), public intoxication: Ashley R. Crenshaw, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Penwell L. Woods III, 31, of Cordova arrested on Highway 157/Eva Road.
9-3
Theft of property, fourth degree: Cobie T. League, 21, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree: Jeremy A. Runyon, 33, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Tiffany L. Anders, 30, of Vinemont arrested on Loring Street NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Sindy L. Dodson, 38, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree: Marcus A. Brown, 20, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; improper signal: Michael C. Collier, 24, of Blountsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); theft of services, fourth degree: Cody D. Burney, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Kate M. Golden, 26, of Eva arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; attempting to elude; driving while revoked (three counts); speeding; running a red light; no child restraint: Dylan J. Bomberry-Wright, 26, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication (three counts); disorderly conduct (two counts); assault with bodily fluids; attempting to elude; criminal trespass, third degree; DUI: Tyler E. Boyd, 29, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; attempting to elude; theft of property, fourth degree; reckless driving; speeding; running a stop sign (six counts); driving while revoked: Chad S. Daugherty, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- theft of property, first degree (two counts); burglary, third degree: Corey D. Brooks, 20, of Athens arrested in Morgan County.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation: Candace R. Tennison, 38, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; improper muffler (two counts); insurance violation (four counts); driving without a license; driving while suspended (four counts); failure to register vehicle; improper lane usage: Eric M. Bullard, 26, of Garden City arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
DUI: Shannon L. Chambers, 46, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31 S.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
8-31
Driving under the influence; illegal possession of alcohol in dry county: Margaret Mary Brolley, 60, arrested at Rest Area.
Harassment: Christopher Harold Callan, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Sherry Robinson Hill, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, first degree: Timothy Wayne Hines, 49, arrested on County Road 1609.
Theft of property, first degree: Mark Anthony Nix, 55, arrested on County Road 1635.
Probation revoked- possession/use of credit/debit card: Denise Ann Tanner, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Meagan Lee Watson, 28, arrested on Highway 69 North A&D Motors.
Burglary, third degree; theft of property, first degree: Avery Nathanel Wimbs, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
9-1
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Dena Jeau Aldridge, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Steven Matthew Anderson, 41, arrested on Highway 278W.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Charles Clay Bonds, 27, arrested on County Road 1030.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Tony Ray Bonds, 53, arrested on County Road 1030.
Bail jumping, first degree- unlawful possession of controlled substance; failure to appear- driving under the influence: Donald Allan Conley, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Ivan Jermaine Fields, 40, arrested on Chad Drive.
Contributing to delinquency of a minor: Mary Ann Fiero, 73, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Write of arrest- child support: Stephen James Kendall. 30, arrested at Baldwin County Jail.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest: Jessica Sheree Moore, 38, arrested at Priceville Exit.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; reckless endangerment: Ryan Allen Watson, 31, arrested on County Road 1763.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Mickey Joe Willingham, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic violence. third degree- criminal mischief, third degree; domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Justin Lee Yates, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-2
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Phillip Nathaniel Aufderhaar, 19, arrested on County Road 1141/County Road 1140.
Domestic violence, third degree- reckless endangerment: Blain Alan Baker, 35, arrested on County Road 399.
Failure to appear- permitting dogs to run at large: Richard Copeland Jr., 50, arrested at Stuckey's.
Murder: Tyler Dwight Dooley, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Murder: Jacob Andrew Drane, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in methamphetamine: Cassandra Paig Goggins, 43, arrested on I-65 mile marker 298.
Improper lane usage; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of probation fourth degree; trafficking in methamphetamine: Kerry Lee Goggins, 43, arrested on I-65 mile marker 298.
Fleeing/attempting to elude; giving false name to law enforcement: Dan Lee Johnson, 43, arrested on I-65/County Road 222.
Illegal possession of alcohol in a dry county; public intoxication; resisting arrest: Kimberly Dawn Moore, 48, arrested at Rest Area.
Escape second degree: Ashley Cheyenne Pugh, 20, arrested at 278 Rock.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: John Ray Shipp, 69, arrested on County Road 1344.
