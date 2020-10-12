Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10-9
Unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance (four counts): Tanya L. Sears, 49, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts): Lisa D. Wise, 48, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication (two counts), giving false information to law enforcement: Jerimiah R. Cantrell, 24, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree, promoting prison contraband, third degree; switched tag; expired driving license: Jessica L. Thursby, 30, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Devin W. Hardin, 23, of Guntersville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-10
Criminal trespass, third degree: Jason R. Hill, 40, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
10-11
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Kodi V. York, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass, first degree (two counts): Destiney K. Thompson, 22, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); public intoxication; harassment; criminal mischief, third degree: Justin D. Hamby, 28, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Jimmy W. Lambert, 41, of Vinemont arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Grand jury indictment- unlawful distribution of controlled substance: Maggie J. Moses, 26, of Decatur arrested on Highway 31 N.
