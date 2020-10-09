Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
10-7
Theft of property, second degree: Lacy A. Baraglia, 30, of Blountsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Sabrina M. Fout, 22, of Crane Hill arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation: Whitney L. Olsowy, 28, of Somerville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: William A. Cofield Jr., 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree: Sheila A. Henderson, 53, of Hartselle arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Brittany L. Helms, 32, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; open container in vehicle; domestic violence, third degree (two counts); public intoxication: Timmy L. Hines, 58, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Kent M. Hasting, 33, of Cullman arrested in Winston County.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Cristy M. Sharp, 37, of Waterloo arrested in Winston County.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, driving while revoked: Christopher G. Lackey, 42, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-8
Failure to appear- driving without license (three counts), failure to register vehicle, insurance violation, driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Dennis C. London II, 33, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Donald W. Kirby, 31, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Grand jury indictment for theft of property, first degree: Graham E. Holland, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license (two counts), insurance violation: Eric D. Goodman, 51, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree; driving while suspended: Belinda S. Thomas, 47, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; improper lane usage (two counts); driving under the influence; driving without a license: Onis S. Harris, 28, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; minor in possession/consumption of alcoholic beverage: Gavin A. Brock, 20, of Arley arrested on Highway 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
10-5
Aggravated child abuse: James Edward Arnold, 55, arrested on Musgrove Avenue.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Amanda Danielle Campbell, 40, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Daphne Nicole Clemmons, 26, arrested on County Road 1508.
Driving while suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; switched tag; trafficking illegal drugs: Jason Jerry Cockrell, 43, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 831.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jessica Lynn Larue, 39, arrested on Highway 69/Highway 67.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: David Spencer Lockhart II, 31, arrested on County Road 1508.
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Shannon Alford McDonald, 39. arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Megan Leann Schuch, 28, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Sissy Amanda Vaughn, 37, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): John David Weaver, 34, arrested on Highway 69/County Road 223.
Rape, first degree: Justin Dewayne Yeager, 30, arrested on Highway 91.
10-6
Interference with custody: John Junior Addison 52, arrested on Main Street SW.
Harassment: Carolyn Gean Amos, 71, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree; domestic violence, third degree- harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband, first degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Lacy Brook Baraglia, 30, arrested at the Marshall County Jail.
Public intoxication: David Michael Barker, 55, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 421.
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree: Richard Shane Barnett, 21, arrested on County Road 703.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- not personal use: Eric Monroe Bullard, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Joshua Adam Campbell, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Cody Lemark Clay, 32, arrested on AL Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Patrick Scott Creel, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- obstruction/using false ID; theft of property, first degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jay Dillon Dooley, 28, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Harassment: John David Hempfling, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Chemical endangerment of child (two counts): Patrick Oneal Henry, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Torrence Terrell Jones, 52, arrested at Dora Police Department.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property, first degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Kenneth Colby Knight, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Christian Lewayne Lamons, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher E. Montgomery, 33, arrested on County Road 703.
Grand jury- possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/use of credit/debit card: Jeremy Glenn Nixon, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Interference with custody: Lauren Michelle Shear, 40, arrested on Main Street NE.
Failure to appear- failure to register/establish SORNA: James David Sterling, 63, arrested on Highway 278W.
Probation violation- failure to register quarterly SORNA: Allyson Claire Reid Twilley, 22, arrested on County Road 1682.
Chemical endangerment of child (two counts): Wanda Fail Wilbanks, 49, arrested on County Road 1332.
Writ of arrest- child support: Dylan Dakota Witt, 24, arrested on Highway 278 E.
10-7
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Matthew Earl Bennefield, 35, arrested at Sunoco in Joppa.
Failure to appear- unlawful manufacturing of controlled substance: Steven Anthony Burks, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- burglary, third degree: William Anthony Cofield Jr., 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Jason Tyler Crawford, 31, arrested on County Road 1225.
Probation revocation- possession with intent to distribute controlled substance (two counts): David Keith Dotson, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument: Steven Max Fricks, 49, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Melanie Sheree Gillis, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- illegal possession/use of credit/debit card: Monica Lashae Gregory, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Contempt of court/writ of arrest- child support: Jeffery Royce Hall, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Walter Leo Kiskaden, 65, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving on wrong side of the road; driving without a license; failure to yield from public road; negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument (four counts); receiving stolen property, first degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Christopher George Lackey, 42, arrested at Jack's Shell.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, third degree; theft of property, third degree: John Ludwig Lenz, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia: Justin Dale Wise, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
