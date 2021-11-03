Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
10-29
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, criminal trespassing, first degree; driving while license suspended (two counts): Lee A. White, Jr., 40, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; speeding; failure to register vehicle: Aaron G. Welch, 33, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Dusty G. Maddox, 36, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree (three counts): Kevin D. Jones, 36, of Vinemont arrested at Town Square SW.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to obey a lawful order; domestic violence, third degree; no tag; insurance violation: John D. Oates, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-30
Driving under the influence: Terra C. Beasley, 26, of Hanceville arrested on 7th Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Dakota C. Kennedy, 22, of Hazel Green arrested at Town Square SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: John C. Denney, 25, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended (four counts); insurance violation (two counts); failure to register vehicle; improper lane usage: Eric M. Bullard, 27, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Domestic violence, third degree: Raymond A. Benton, Jr., 27, of Pinson arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Sarah B. Gurganious, 24, of Hartselle arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (six counts); domestic violence, third degree (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespassing, third degree (three counts); receiving stolen property, fourth degree; assault, third degree: Cary J. Oden, 26, of Cullman arrested on Cleveland Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle; driving without a license; switched tag: Crystal W. Penn, 39, of Cullman arrested on 5th Street SW.
10-31
Theft of property, fourth degree: Julie K. Johnson, 23, of Hanceville, arrested on Highway 278 W.
Domestic assault, third degree: Julia R. Church, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Gold Mark Court SW.
11-1
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree: Joshua B. Simmons, 44, of Hartselle arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving while license revoked: Jeffery W. Smith, 33, of Cullman arrested at the Morgan County line.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Steven D. Coots, 31, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
10-28
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting; forged instrument: Keith Anthony Brasher, 55, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Zachary David Bryant, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Court appearance: Charles Matthew Casmiro-Farfan, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jerry Roy Erwin, Sr., 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Defrauding secured creditors: Thomas Michael Floyd Jr., 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs); failure to appear- operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended (three counts); improper brakes: Sherre Elizabeth Hasenbein, 47, arrested at Berlin Dollar General.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking: Marlana Leann Jones, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- simple assault, child abuse (family); possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher Ryan Moore, 30, arrested on Highway 91.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Shannon Dawn Phillips, 42, arrested on County Road 1777.
Probation violation- burglary-non residence (no force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (four counts); theft of lost property: Ashley Cheyenne Pugh, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Christopher Lee Sanford, 37, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Auto theft: Bridget Nichole Sears, 36, arrested on Highway 69 N.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Joseph Patrick Wilhelm, 25, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
10-29
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: Cassandra Paig Goggins, 44, arrested on County Road 813.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Sarah Beth Gurganious, 24, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Grand jury- counterfeiting; forged instrument: Andrew Rodriguez Hall, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- simple assault-harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; receiving stolen vehicle: Michael Keith Hodge, 31, arrested on County Road 1224.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; improper parking; attempting to elude a police officer; driving on the wrong side of the road; driving while license suspended; exceeding reasonable road speed; failure to signal; lane change without a proper signal; operating a vehicle without insurance; reckless driving: James Ellis Hughes, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft-miscellaneous; attempting to elude a police officer; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: James Richard Johnson, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Dusty Glenn Maddox, 36, arrested on County Road 1422.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; attempting to elude a police officer: Robert Shane Raymond, 39, arrested on County Road 578.
Auto theft- Erica Delilah Rogers, 38, arrested on Highway 69 South/Bait Shop.
Aggravated assault-family-(knife); burglary-residence (force): Jeffery Scott Swafford, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-30
Shoplifting, less than $500; auto theft: Shaun David Anders, 31, arrested on Highway 69, Dodge City Petro.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Cecil Daniel Barnett, 34, arrested on Highway 69, Dodge City Petro.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; miscellaneous theft (two counts); tampering with physical evidence: Cayden Lee Baughn, 20, arrested at Hwy. 31 Stuckeys.
Burglary-residence (force); criminal mischief-damage to private property; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; resisting arrest: Teddie Ray Daniel, 52, arrested on County Road 127.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; domestic violence protection order enforcement act; public intoxication: Nathan Andrew Heald, 36, arrested on County Road 1122.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; theft from residence: James Ray Murphy, Jr., 52, arrested on Highway 278/Highway 231.
Failure to appear- contempt of court (two counts); running a red light: Crystal Woljevach Penn, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Promote prison contraband (other): Lakee Skye Lashea Walker, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-31
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Adam Howard Blanton, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Alisa Esteen Maude Eason, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jacob Casswell Jones, 26, arrested on County Road 1141/County Road 1242.
Failure to appear- miscellaneous-theft, less than $500: Christopher Allen Morgan Jr., 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; taking, etc. of protected birds or animals at night: Brody Austin Petix, 20, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- buying/receiving of stolen property: Joshua Byron Simmons, 44, arrested at Love's-Falkville.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; motion to revoke bond- possession of drug paraphernalia (five counts); possession of marijuana, second degree (three counts); possession of dangerous drugs (five counts): Lisa Inez Tucker, 42, arrested on County Road 1312.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; public intoxication; failure to appear- driving while license suspended (two counts): Janet Lee Willingham, 45, arrested on County Road 216.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.