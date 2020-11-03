Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriffs Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
10-29
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Mary Louise Amerson, 47, arrested on County Road 8.
Theft of property, second degree: Leslie Harris Bell, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine: Terry Wayne Fields, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Stacie Rene Gilham, 43, arrested on County Road 8.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jeremy Ashton Haynes, 32, arrested on Highway 31 North.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jason Ray Hazelrig, 43, arrested on County Road 8.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Jennifer Dianne James, 48, arrested on Highway 157/County Road 1212.
Plea agreement- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Justin Todd Kilpatrick, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Ashley Christian T. Monroe, 35, arrested on Edmondson Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Kenneth Roger Scott, 48, arrested on County Road 8.
Failure to appear- DUI: Morgan Kane Smith, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband, third degree; public intoxication: Timothy Maynard Smith, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-30
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance: Susan Banks Bagwell, 56, arrested on I-65 mile marker 305.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Christina Deshon Banks, 41, arrested on I-65 mile marker 307.
Failure to appear- negotiation of worthless instrument; truancy: Amanda Black Crumbley, 38, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia: Abigail Brianna Freeman, 24, arrested on County Road 143.
Failure to appear- speeding: Johnathan Blake Hale, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center Lobby.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Nathan Dewayne Harris, 32, arrested on County Road 143.
Failure to appear- DUI: Justin Kenneth Kilpatrick, 32, arrested on County Road 831.
Violation of protection order: Rodney Malcom, 53, arrested on Colony Road.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Billy Joe Martin, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Custodial sexual misconduct: Matthew Kenneth Martin, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use; possession of controlled substance: David Joseph Moore, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of domestic violence protection order: Charles Wayne Pickett Jr., 39, arrested on I-65N mile marker 307.
Failure to appear- unauthorized use of a vehicle: Amber Rae Whittle, 33, arrested on Mercury Drive.
10-31
Burglary, third degree: Robin Lee Baker, 48, arrested on AL Highway 157
Possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Dion Darnell Culver, 31, arrested on I-65 mile marker 308.
Carrying pistol without license; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jonathan Micheal Herring, 28, arrested on I-65 N exit 308.
Possession/use of credit/debit card: Deja Bryana Miller, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Loyd Berton Nickelson, 35, arrested on County Road 1071.
Carrying pistol without a license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Brian Derrick Peak
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; resisting arrest: Bridget Nichole Sears, 35, arrested on County Road 1508.
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree: Dustin Harry Stanfield, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-01
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Brian Randy Barton, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassing communication: Tonya Day Gohn arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judges order- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Courtney Marie Maddox, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher Allen Reece, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Roger Dale Smith, 38, arrested on Highway 69N.
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree (two counts); unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (four counts): Arron Blake Woods, 20, arrested on County Road 747.
