Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
10-27
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Linda Stuckey, 69, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: John T. Smith, Jr., 38, of Hanceville arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Ignition interlock: Kenneth W. Smith, Jr., 45, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W/I-65.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Carrie B. Pate, 36, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W/I-65.
10-28
Giving false information to law enforcement; theft of property, third degree; theft of property, second degree: Terri C. Barnett, 28, of Cullman arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Sherre E. Hasenbein, 47, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; expired tag: Shannon D. Phillips, 42, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
10-25
Simple assault-child abuse (family) (three counts): April Bo Abernathy, 29, arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Harriel Dewayne Armstrong, 47, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W/County Road 403.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense (two counts); possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence (controlled substance): Tyrone Daishawn Beebe, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: Emily Kristen Bigham, 26, arrested on County Road 1034.
Drug trafficking; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Carmella Nichole Booth, 35, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/Chevron.
Simple assault (family): Patrica Beth Brasher, 58, arrested on County Road 96.
Public intoxication: Elisha Nicole Estes, 41, arrested on County Road 715.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Jeffery Tyler Grimes, 35, arrested at Stuckey's.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; no seat belt; operating a vehicle without insurance: Christy Lynn Jones, 46, arrested on County Road 1030.
Failure to appear-counterfeiting; forged instrument: Timothy Marvid Jordan, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Johnathan William Lambert, 42, arrested at Johnston RV.
Criminal littering: Michael Ricky Olinger, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree; auto theft: Darrell Scott Raley, 52, arrested on Schwaiger Road.
Failure to appear- driving without a license (not in possession): Andrew Louis Spivey, 45, arrested on County Road 1030.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Christopher James Swafford, 44, arrested on I65 N/mile marker 305.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Terry Wayne Thursby, Jr., 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Corey Lee Tubbs, 32, arrested on Schwaiger Road.
10-26
Failure to appear- theft (other vehicle); sale of stolen property, less than $500; no plainly visible tag: Jason Lee Davis, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Edsal Earl Flanigan Jr., 42, arrested on County Road 431.
Smuggling cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); failure to appear- smuggling cocaine; possession of marijuana, second degree: Raphael Maurice Foster, 37, arrested on Hwy. 31/I-65.
Endangering the welfare of a child; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jamie Ethan Harris, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear-possession of methamphetamine: Bradley Allen Hill, 42, arrested on County Road 1674.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft) (two counts): James Ellis Hughes, 22, arrested on County Road 1674.
Failure to appear- driving without a license (not in possession): Brandi Smith Jones, 43, arrested on County Road 1674.
Failure to appear- forgery-other objects (will/contract/codicil); using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Mark Anthony Lacy, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to make child attend school: Fallon Tashell Peek, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- domestic assault-harassment (family); burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts); possessing of counterfeit object: Trevor Lindley Ponder, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication: Miriam Elizabeth Racine, 30, arrested at 38 and 48 Int.
Theft-miscellaneous: Darrell Scott Raley, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force): Michael Gwenn Sapp, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Blake Sanderson Smith, 32, arrested at Brandin Iron Steakhouse, Fairview.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Andrew Louis Spivey, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to make a child attend school: Kimberly Michelle Turney, 46, arrested on Highway 31 N/County Road 1364.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force): Connie Sue Wise, 38, arrested on Highway 31/I-65.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Daniel Ryan Wren, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-27
Harassing communications: Connie Langley Agee, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Melinda Dawn Dollar, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary-residence (no force); failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts); failure to register vehicle: David Michael Elsberry, 37, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Kimberly Renee Goerner, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts); possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Michael Jason Green, 38, arrested on Highway 157.
Probation revoked- theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; auto theft: Brandon Mark Griffin, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Jarrod Brady Hanson, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Public intoxication: Rip Caleb McBee, 20, arrested on Handley Lane.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting (two counts); forged instrument (two counts): Tommy Joe Payne, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: John Thomas Smith Jr., 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Negotiating worthless instrument (two counts): Jeffery Scott Swafford, 42, arrested on County Road 813.
Probation revocation-possession of dangerous drugs; resisting arrest; failure to appear-driving while license suspended: Jason Wayne Tarwater, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
