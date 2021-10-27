Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
10-25
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Leann C. Echols, 33, of Falkville arrested on Highway 31 N.
Public intoxication: Tracy L. Ferguson, 49, of East Point, Georgia arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Charles D. Peace, 38, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief, first offense: Lucas A. Boyd, 34, of Cullman arrested on Morgan Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence: Jose A. Valdovinos, 37, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation (two counts): Andrew L. Spivey, 45, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; insurance violation: Christy L. Jones, 46, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: Duane A. Briggs, 35, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (five counts); criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license; driving on the wrong side of the road; insurance violation: Daniel R. Wren, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-26
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Timothy A. Niles, 21, of Madison arrested on St. Bernard Drive SE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.