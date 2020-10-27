Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10-23
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license (two counts); insurance violation; driving while suspended: James I. Tanner Jr., 28, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Dennis S. Berry, 27, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157/Highway 69.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Christopher P. Harris, 30, of Falkville arrested on 13th Street NE.
10-24
Reckless endangerment: Brittany J. Conn, 30, of Joppa arrested on Highway 157.
10-25
Driving under the influence: Joshua B. Gray, 24, of Vinemont arrested on 3rd Street SE/8th Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident: Paul K. Echols, 56, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree: Jason E. Shirley, 37, of Bremen arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- expired drivers license: Lisa A. Mason, 45, of Hartselle arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Ronnie S. Davis, 49, of Bremen arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; criminal trespass, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), drivers license not in possession; insurance violation; expired tag; violation of state board of health rule: Britany H. Riggs, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10-22
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Alexandria Rae Brown, 29, arrested at J&D 4 Way.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Jeffrey Dwight Fairbanks, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Kagun David Fuller, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Reckless endangerment; stalking, second degree: Joshua Derek Gregg, 31, arrested at Baileyton Annex.
Probation violation- burglary, third degree: Justin Kenneth Kilpatrick, 32, arrested on County Road 831.
Domestic violence, third degree- criminal mischief, third degree; domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Justin Blake McWhorter, 28, arrested on County Road 1118.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Ashton Nicole Saucier, 25, arrested at Highway 278 Rock.
Attempting to elude; failure to appear- domestic violence assault, third degree; failure to register/establish SORNA: Nathan Winston Stephens, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Trey Dekota Tucker, 24, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Attempting to elude; carrying a pistol without a license; driving while revoked; illegal possession of alcohol; improper equipment; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; reckless driving; reckless endangerment; switched tag; speeding- reasonable & prudent: Kenneth Allen Wingo, 56, arrested on Highway 278/Highway 157.
10-23
Failure to appear- contributing to truancy: Monique Jacklyn Callio, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sexual abuse, first degree: Gearl Thomas Ellenburg, 18, arrested at West Point High School.
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree: Joshua Felton Ledlow, 37, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia: Scott Alvin Moore, 35, arrested on Highway 31.
Attempting to elude; domestic violence, third degree- harassment; public intoxication; public lewdness; resisting arrest: Jackson Stone, 21, arrested on County Road 222.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Aaron Kyle Turney, 29, arrested on County Road 700.
Assault, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest: David Michael Wilhelm, 27, arrested on County Road 1635.
10-24
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Christopher Neil Carbaugh, 46, arrested on Highway 157/Highway 31.
Burglary, third degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Bradley Justin Hurst, 35, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, first degree: Jordon Dewayne Self, 25, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Criminal possession of forged instrument, third degree; forgery, third degree: Cristy Michelle Sharp, 37, arrested on Beech Avenue.
10-25
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Amber Lee Blevins, 23, arrested on County Road 1049.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Chelsie Nicole Bolan, 19, arrested at Highway 31 Stuckeys.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), unlawful possession of controlled substance: Ronnie Scott Davis, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Brayesha Alize Flanigan, 24, arrested on Colony Road.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Donald Earl Jenkins II, 22, arrested on County Road 517.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Cody Garrett Vandiver, 27, arrested on County Road 1123.
Driving under the influence: Jade Tylin Wasilewski, 26, arrested on County Road 437.
