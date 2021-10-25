Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10-22
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Orion A. Park, 23, of Cullman, arrested on Ann Street NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude; driving while license suspended (three counts); expired tag; switched tag: Thomas J. Brannon, 35, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- violation of protection order; criminal trespassing, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license: Christopher L. Sanford, 37, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; insurance violation; driving without a license; improper lights: Crystal D. Calvey, 54, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Klancy A. Greenhall, 43, of Hartselle, arrested on Highway 157/Highway 31.
10-23
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Elzabethanna M. Austin, 37, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended (two counts); expired tag: Zachary G. Neely, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-24
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree; false info given to law enforcement: Tristan D. Cofield, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- running red light; driving while license suspended: Lyndsay M. Long, 35, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10-21
Failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument; Xzavier Monzell Bellamy, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Auto theft: Michael William Broersma, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassing communications: Matthew James Everett, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of opium or derivative; possession of dangerous drugs: Katherine Nicole Jones, 30, arrested on Highway 157/Moore's Texaco.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (two counts); torture/willful abuse of a child (family) (two counts); terrorist threat: Brandon Knight Sr., 39, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle (no theft); auto theft: Genesis Michael Lindsey, 42, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); leaving the scene of an accident: Daniel Joseph Mickle, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Orion Allen Park, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Ronald Joe Winfrey Phares, 38, arrested on Chad Drive.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs); open container of alcohol in a vehicle, two counts: Chanda LeeAnne Pope, 33, arrested on U.S. 278 E/County Road 1650.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property: Jacob Dai Reed, 28, arrested on County Road 1447.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Michael Bret Townsel, 32, arrested on County Road 1141.
Theft-(other vehicle): Adam Lee Uselton, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-22
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; operating a vehicle without a license: Kristy Lynn Berry, 45, arrested on County Road 616.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; driving while license suspended; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Nicholas James Cole, 38, arrested on County Road 146.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Danny Ray Lee Hudson, 42, arrested on County Road 616.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence (other substance): Michael Lee Jackson, 62, arrested on County Road 1527.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: John Wiley Phillips II, 44, arrested in Morgan County.
Aggravated assault (attempted murder): Trevor Lindley Ponder, 30, arrested on County Road 62.
Probation revoked- burglary-residence (no force): Ricky Gene Rouse, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Bridget Nichole Sears, 36, arrested on Highway 69 North.
Probation violation; failure to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement: Steven George Shields, 27, arrested on Blountsville Street.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Timothy Paul Taunton, 43, arrested on Highway 31 South/GCF.
Probation revoked-buying/receiving stolen property: Bimmy Lewayne Young, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-23
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: Elizabethanna Marie Austin, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; open container of alcohol in a vehicle: John Taylor Baskerville, 35, arrested on I-65 N/318 mile marker.
Electronic solicitation of a child: Christopher Joseph Bosworth, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- possession of child pornography (11 counts): Brett Alan Cole, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Richard Noah Davis, 21, arrested on County Road 1838.
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order: Cody William Deridder, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree: Regina Banks Edwards, 53, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended; switched tag: Shayla Marie Ford, 25, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; resisting arrest: Jennifer Joy Foshee, 46, arrested on Chad Drive.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Donovan Michael Frock, 35, arrested on County Road 1152.
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order: Tyler Jordan Gaddis, 27, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Thomas Anthony Gold, 53, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; public intoxication: Kevin Dewayne Graves, 35, arrested at Alamitos.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Larrydale Dewayne Grimmett, 52, arrested on County Road 1222.
Public intoxication: William Evan McMillan, 22, arrested on County Road 1564.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; criminal trespassing-remains in/on premises: Zachary Griffin Neely, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding -no workers-construction zone: Sarah Aspen Robinson, 37, arrested in Morgan County.
Failure to appear- Theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Justin Keith Stapleton, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Sara Swift, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-24
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer (two counts); carrying brass knuckles/sling shot: Thomas James Brannon, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia (six counts); possession of marijuana, second degree (three counts); possession of dangerous drugs (six counts); criminal trespassing, enters/remains on premises: Tristan Dewayne Cofield, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Gary Allen Decatur, 42, arrested on Highway 69.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Richo J. Findley, 19, arrested on County Road 1651/County Road 1678.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; forged instrument; shoplifting, $500 less than $1500; possessing stolen property, $1500 or more; auto theft; unauthorized use of other vehicle (no force); driving on the wrong side of the road: Christopher George Lackey, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Rodney Malcom, 54, arrested on Colony Road.
Negotiating worthless instruments (two counts): Nicole Lyn Martinez, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; negotiating worthless instrument: Michel Lee Nellsch, 41, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 988.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; indecent exposure: Donald Gerome Nugent, 50, arrested on Highway 278 W.
Public intoxication: Jose Felix Quevedo, 31, arrested on County Road 1545.
Public intoxication (two counts): Jose Eduardo Renteria-Chavez, 26, arrested on County Road 1545.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Van Thomas Sellers, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Jennifer Alicia Tennihill, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Justin Dewayne Turner, 39, arrested on Highway 91/Wooley Road.
