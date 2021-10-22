Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
10-20
Receiving stolen property: Johnathan S. Uselton, 30, of Corinth, Mississippi arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts); failure to signal; driving while license suspended: David G. Golden, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; switched tag; driving while license suspended, two counts: Robin M. Neely, 58, of Cullman, arrested on Veterans Drive SW.
10-21
Failure to appear-unlawful possession of marijuana. second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lights: Dametra A. Suggs, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation: Angela A. Pickering, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- violation of nuisance order: Rita T. Doss, 65, of Cullman, arrested on Dripping Springs Road.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: Jeffrey L. Files, 60, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
10-18
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); manslaughter: Brittney Lashae Ball, 34, arrested on Highway 31/Hurricane Creek Park.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Tyler Wesley Bennett, 25, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; promoting prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: Ashley Renee Crenshaw, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jordan Elizabeth Elliott, 29, arrested on County Road 488.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Terry Wayne Fields, 62, arrested on County Road 715/Highway 31.
Probation violation-possession of a stolen vehicle: Tia Nacole Freeman, 40, arrested at the Birmingham City Jail.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Tyler Landon Gibbs, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Jimmie Ray Hunt Jr., 45, arrested on Highway 69 South.
Buying/receiving stolen property: Raymond Matthew McKinney, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Briget Marie Purifoy, 40, arrested on County Road 715/Highway 31.
Aggravated assault (attempted murder); discharging firearm into occupied building, railroad, aircraft, automobile or truck: William Hunter Reno, 21, arrested on County Road 702.
Failure to appear- swindle, $500-less than $1500: Chandler Dewayne Riggs, 22, arrested on Highway 31 North/County Line.
Assault-harassment: Jason C. Salyers, 46, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Motion to revoke bond- possession of dangerous drugs: Larry Andrew Waid, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; promoting prison contraband (drugs): Timothy Lee Wallace, 31, arrested at Stuckey's on Highway 31 N.
Grand jury- distribute obscene material; all sexual abuse, second offense, upgrade to a felony: John Roger Whitehead, 22, arrested on Pan Creek Road.
10-19
Motion to revoke bond- burglary, non-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia; theft-miscellaneous; illegal possession of a credit card; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 (two counts); theft-miscellaneous; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kalyn West Abbott, 29, arrested on County Road 1753.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- assault: Claude Earnest Ayer II, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- promoting prison contraband (drugs): Robbie Reynolds Buckmaster, 41, arrested on Highway 431.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle: David Gene Golden, 46, arrested on County Road 715.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Christopher James Hagood, 30, arrested on I-65 NB/308 mile marker.
Failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia: Amber Joyce Law, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- auto theft: Adrian Sean Marshall, 44, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Judge's order-possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Sunny Kay McDonald, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Chad Michael Owens, 37, arrested on County Road 941.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; open container of alcohol in a vehicle; attempting to elude a police officer; expired license; reckless driving; speed above 45 on a county road; unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc. of wine or alcohol: Matthew James Sandifer, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possessing forged instrument (two counts): Dustin Lake Smith, 28, arrested on I-65 exit 289.
Assault-harassment: Gary Wayne Smith, 49, arrested on County Road 1663.
Failure to appear- forged instrument (two counts): Justin Lee Steele, 31, arrested at Holly Pond Town Park.
Receiving stolen property: Joshua Shane Veal, 37, arrested on County Road 712.
Obscuring/defacing or removing vehicles identity; obstruction of governmental operations: Heath Dewayne Whitehead, 48, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of methamphetamine: Bryan Nelson Wright: 53, arrested on County Road 941.
10-20
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force): Faith Loggins Carter, 54, arrested on County Road 1101.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear - driving while license suspended: Justin David Allen Gillis, 34, arrested at Providence Dollar General.
Possession of methamphetamine: Anthony Paul Kashuba, 39, arrested at Providence Dollar General.
Failure to appear- alias writ of arrest: Alexis Cheyenne Schofield, 18, arrested on County Road 735.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Newton Thursby III, 34, arrested on County Road 149.
