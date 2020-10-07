Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday:
10-2
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree; public intoxication (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage; driving under the influence; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; insurance violation: Patrick S. Creel, 44, of Holly Pond arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree; insurance violation, failure to register vehicle: Nicholas C. Moody, 22, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding, insurance violation: Zachary D. Ballenger, 23, of Baileyton arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree; insurance violation (three counts); failure to register vehicle (two counts): Michelle L. Williams, 45, of Cullman arrested on Walker Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property: Autumn M. Gardiner, 23, of Arley arrested on Walker Street SW.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), driving without license: Timothy G. Steele, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Willie T. Guidry, 60, of Decatur arrested on Highway 157.
10-3
Criminal trespass, third degree: Bradley L. Miller, 30, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Noahetta W. Nelson, 61, of Garden City arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree: Joshua B. Simmons, 43, of Hartselle arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-4
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to stop, insurance violation, windshield obstruction, failure to register vehicle: Mawavea N. Moreno, 28, of Cullman arrested on King Edward Street/2nd Avenue.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended, insurance violation: Aaron B. Woods, 20, of Crane Hill arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree (three counts); criminal mischief, third degree; failure to register vehicle; driving while suspended; driving without license; speeding: Dakota J. Martin, 20, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; attempting to elude: Daniel A. Ellis, 40, of Baileyton arrested on 1st Avenue NW/2nd Street NW.
Failure to appear- driving without license (two counts), driving while revoked (two counts): Ryan E. Armstrong, 40, of Arley arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jeannine D. Holmes, 52, of Falkville arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Bryan M. Ball, 46, of Cullman arrested a the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, switched tag, driving without license, driving while revoked (two counts), expired tag, insurance violation (two counts), failure to signal: Joshua E. Hanners, 31, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
10-5
Criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Brandon L. Ford, 47, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Driving under the influence: Ria Freeman, 61, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue SW.
10-6
Criminal trespass, third degree: Jimmy W. Lambert, 41, of Vinemont arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Johnathan S. Uselton, 29, of Corinth, Mississippi arrested on Highway 157.
Sexual abuse, first degree: Kevin L. Laningham, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failures to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, insurance violation: Richard S. Barnett, 21, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance, failure to appear- obstructing government operations: Larry A. Waid, 34, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10-1
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Christopher M. Ballenger, 39, arrested on County Road 1343.
Grand jury- receiving stolen property, third degree: Christopher Lee Gamel, 32, arrested on Highway 69 N.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment (two counts); negotiation of worthless instrument (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine (three counts); unlawful possession of controlled substance: Sheila Ann Henderson, 53, arrested on County Road 1092.
Failure to appear- failure to register/establish SORNA: Scott Albert Kaucher, 59, arrested on Convent Road.
Failure to appear- criminal possession of forged instrument, third degree (three counts); criminal possession of forgery device; forgery, third degree (three counts); theft of property, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Tammy Rena Moore, 33, arrested on Highway 69/County Road 1545.
10-2
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree: Zachary Douglas Ballenger, 23, arrested on County Road 1343.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Gina Annette Brown, 50, arrested on Schwaiger Road.
Judge’s order- unlawful possession of controlled substance: James Stephen Brown, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Production of obscene material containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age; sexual abuse of child under 12 (two counts); sodomy, first degree (two counts): James Michael Doss, 61 arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Larry Dean Farr, 59, arrested on County Road 431.
Nonsupport: Logan Lee Freeman, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Alvin Wayne Fry, 62, arrested at Econolodge.
Domestic violence, third degree- criminal mischief, third degree; domestic violence, third degree- harassment (two counts); resisting arrest: Christopher Hoyt Godsey, 46, arrested on County Road 584.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jonathon Paul Lynn, 37, arrested on County Road 1500.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Gregory Keith Pickett, 57, arrested on County Road 1728.
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree: Eric Wayne Smallwood, 32, arrested on County Road 1763.
Driving under the influence; failure to signal; improper lane usage; open container in vehicle; proof of liability insurance required: Christopher L. Wren, 46, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 431.
10-3
Judge’s order- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Crystal Reshay Bowden, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiation of worthless instrument: George Wesley Grissom, 58, arrested on Highway 278 W.
Attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property, first degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Joshua Byron Simmons, 43, arrested on County Road 1301.
10-4
Failure to appear- violation of domestic violence protection order: Nicholas J Cole, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Floyd Shannon Collins, 46, arrested at Doorshop on Highway 69 N.
Failure to appear- violation of domestic violence protection order: John Michael Cosper Jr., 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Certain person forbidden to possess pistol; public intoxication: Randy Owen Creque, 32, arrested on County Road 438/County Road 415.
Failure to appear- criminal possession of forged instrument, third degree; forgery, third degree: Daryl L. Hill-Towns, 24, arrested at Birmingham Police Department.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; illegal possession of alcohol in dry county; minor in possession of alcohol: Dakota James Martin, 20, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 747.
Public intoxication: Gabriel Andrew Richards, 26, arrested at Pilot in Good Hope.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Hope Elizabeth Terwillliger, 29, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Driving under the influence; illegal possession of alcohol in dry county; minor in possession of alcohol: Aaron Blake Woods, 20, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 747.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.