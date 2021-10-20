Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
10-18
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jenna M. Richards, 34, of Bremen arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; carrying pistol without a permit: Pamela A. Brown, 55, of Hartselle arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; promoting prison contraband: James H. Richards, 34, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
10-19
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Orion A. Park, 23, of Cullman arrested on Ann Street NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Dustin L. Smith, 28, of Hayden arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespassing, third degree; no seat belt: Benjamin L. Aaron, 42, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation, driving without a license: Adam L. Uselton, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
