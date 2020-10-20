Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
10-16
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Anthony G. Drane, 34, of Falkville arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended (two counts), insurance violation (two counts), no tag light: Randy E. James, 45, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Pansey M. Stapleton, 32, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Eric E. McMillian, 28, of Hanceville arrested on 8th Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving without license, driving under the influence, driving while revoked: Christopher A. Gill, 31, of Cullman arrested on Sportsman Lake Road.
10-17
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Dana J. Aldridge 41, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Forgery, third degree; possession of forged instrument, third degree: Cody B. Cooper, 28, of Huntsville arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree, driving while revoked: Bobby G. Wood, 40, of Holly Pond arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, insurance violation (two counts), expired tag: Lyman E. Hill III, 21, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts): Theodore V. Williams Jr., 32, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Destiney N. Morgan, 22, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Nicholas W. Lee, 21, of Cullman arrested on Pine Circle SE.
Public intoxication: Jason R. Hill, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
10-18
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Makaliah R. Copeland, 23, of Cullman arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Steven D. Gill, 48, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Sonya M. Elliot, 36, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Rhonda K. Bishop, 48, of Falkville arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree: Ronda L. Cheatwood, 57, of Hayden arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- turn signals required, failure to signal, driving while revoked, insurance violation, switched tag: Kelsey N. Bradford, 27, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-19
Theft of property, fourth degree: Carmen R. Chappell, 64, of Arley arrested on 1st Avenue SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jarred M. Coleman, 36, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without license (two counts), no tag light: Teddie R. Daniel, 51, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Linda K. Ward, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- improper lane usage: Stevie E. Sharp, 31, of Hanceville arrested on County Road 1301.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); domestic violence, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia (four counts); driving without license; assault, third degree; receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Cary J. Oden, 25, of Cullman arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10-15
Endangering welfare of a child: Keri Beth Briscoe, 42, arrested on County Road 1096.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: John Michael Gambrell, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Ian Job Harbison, 20, arrested at Deep South Tattoo.
Attempting to elude; speeding: Shaun Michael Sizemore, 38, arrested on County Road 1621.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Benjamin Charles Smith, 36, arrested on Highway 31 N.
Contempt of court: AJ James York, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
10-16
Possession of prescription medicine; public intoxication: Tyler Alexander Kilgore, 27, arrested at Dodge City Dollar General.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Alfonso Lobato Lopez, 33, arrested on County Road.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Eric Eugene McMillian, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Reyna Moctezuma, 23, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- negotiation of worthless instrument; writ of arrest- child support: Nicholas Wayne Oden, 32, arrested at Stuckey’s on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree; escape, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Patrick Eugene Phillips, 23, arrested on County Road 1621/County Road 1629.
Promoting prison contraband, second degree: Kimberly Deon Shelby, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- menacing; resisting arrest: Timothy Joe Smith, 56, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Gerald Timothy Watkins Jr., 32, arrested at Sunoco in Joppa.
10-17
Possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in methamphetamine: Susan Banks Bagwell, 56, arrested at Good Hope Pilot.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jeremy Alvis Bennefield, 38, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Kevin Dewayne Graves, 34, arrested on 404 McNabb; Chambers.
Burglary, third degree; failure to appear- criminal possession of forged instrument, third degree; forgery, second degree: Brittney Lashea Green, 26, arrested at Stuckey's.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Erica Justina Moore, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashli Nicole Sloan, 28, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Failure to appear- theft of property, first degree; theft of property, first degree; unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle with theft: Avery Nathanel Wimbs, 22, arrested at Stuckey's.
Attempting to elude: Bobby Gene Wood, 40, arrested on County Road 1742.
10-18
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Joshua David Blackmon, 35, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful distribution of controlled substance: Kelsey Nicole Bradford, 27, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Makaliah Ryanne Copeland, 23, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Ashley Marie Fulenwider, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude, reckless endangerment: Charles Kevin Green, 29, arrested at Gregg’s Old Store.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts), required lighting equipment, unlawful possession of controlled substance (three counts): Timothy Michael Hann, 32, arrested at Economy Inn.
Failure to appear- fleeing/attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Angel Mercedes James, 24, arrested at Economy Inn.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Heather Ray Schlecta, 33, arrested on County Road 51.
Assault, first degree (two counts); domestic violence, third degree- harassment: James Melville Schlecta, 43, arrested on County Road 51.
