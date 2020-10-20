Beatrice Sharpton Cottle, 89, of Benton passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind. She was born in Cullman County, Ala. on July 10, 1931, the daughter of Oliver Richard and Bertha (McCurdy) Sharpton. She married James H. Cottle on June 11, 1955 in Cullm…