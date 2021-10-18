Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday and Sunday:
10-15
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired tag; driving while license suspended; driving under the influence: Austin T. Ballard, 24, of Vinemont arrested on 2nd Avenue. SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley R. Crenshaw, 29, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts); driving without a license: Joseph R. Demastus, 28, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-17
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; carrying a pistol without a license: Diego D. Guzman-Rodriguez, 19, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Driving under the influence: Earl D. Finch Jr., 36, of Holly Pond arrested on 3rd Street SE/4th Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; expired tag; insurance violation: Johnny L. Overton, 56, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jacqueline D. Levi, 42, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Christopher J. Swafford, 44, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jason A. Moore, 28, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10-14
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Ricky Dale Boyles, 56, arrested on Highway 31/2nd Street.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Tony Dale Chandler, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of barbiturate; possession of opium or derivative; possessing forged instrument: Shayla Marie Ford, 25, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Defrauding secured creditors; failure to appear- sale of stolen property, less than $500: Tammy Witcher Holt, 54, arrested on County Road 843.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: George Michael Johnson, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Lee Demetrius, 40, arrested on I-65/304 mile marker.
Harassing communications: Dalton Scott Marsh, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Abria Lynn Taylor, 44, arrested on County Road 1583.
10-15
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Christi Leigh Brown, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Stanley Eugene Finnen, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- burglary-non residence (force): Jacqueline Denise Levi, 42, arrested on County Road 62.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Randy Eugene Mika, 55, arrested on County Road 1145.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault (attempted murder); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; operating vehicle without insurance: Jason Wayne Payne, 44, arrested at Pleasant Grove Police Department.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; driving under the influence of alcohol: Daniel David Pirkle, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Brent Miles Sellers, 50, arrested on 4th Avenue/11th Street SE.
Possession of methamphetamine: Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 53, arrested on County Road 1339/County Road 1301.
10-16
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: Elizabethanna Marie Austin, 37, arrested on County Road 1336.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Bridget Leanne Bailey, 26, arrested at 1841 4th Street SW-Days Inn.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Leasa Sharon Brock, 57, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 703.
Failure to appear- possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia: Colyn Lewis Cofield, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; domestic assault-harassment (family); interference with a domestic violence emergency call: Justin Scott Philyaw, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Rodney Wayne Quinn, 64, arrested on Highway 91.
10-17
Failure to appear- simple assault (family); possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: Benjamin Lee Aaron, 42, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of marijuana: James Todd Clemons II, 18, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1518.
Burglary, second degree; domestic violence: Michael Allen Glover, 42, arrested on County Road 1234.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, three counts: Corey James McLeod, 30, arrested on Day Gap Road/County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jerry Mack Miller, 73, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Johnny Lee Overton, 56, arrested on County Road 1546.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: Dalena Lucille Phillips, 39, arrested at Dodge City Chevron.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jordan Alyssa Pigg, 28, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 940.
Failure to appear- ignition interlock misdemeanor; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license suspended, three counts; operating vehicle without insurance; running red light; switched tag: Kenneth Wayne Smith Jr., 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Constance Louann Wren, 27, arrested on County Road 431.
