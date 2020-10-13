Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); criminal trespass, third degree (five counts); resisting arrest; public intoxication; failure to obey lawful order: Trenton D. Smith, 25, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, running red light, insurance violation (two counts), expired tag: Daniel J. Hays, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: John D. Cagle, 48, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Possession of forged instrument, second degree; failure to appear- driving while suspended (two counts): Layla C. Stern, 48, of Cullman arrested on 6th Avenue SE/3rd Street SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
10-8
Grand jury- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession/use of credit/debit card; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); theft of property, first degree (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); unlawful possession of controlled substance: Kalyn West Abbot, 28, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Motion to revoke bond- chemical endangerment of child; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: John Junior Addison, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Reckless endangerment: Randy Owen Creque, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Harassment: Sheena Morris Garner, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Unlawful distribution of controlled substance: James Mathew Gilland, 32, arrested on Highway 157/Dahlke Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Graham Edward Holland, 31, arrested on Highway 31 S.
Burglary, third degree: Timothy Lawayne Holmes, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in methamphetamine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jennifer Leigh Kilburn-Cox, 37, arrested in Deer Trace subdivision.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; failure to appear – negotiation of worthless instrument; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Dennis Charles London II, 33, arrested on 2nd Street SW.
Failure to appear- interference with custody: Stephanie Ann Mikel, 33, arrested at Stuckey’s on exit 289.
Carrying pistol without license; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in methamphetamine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Steven Heath Nunn, 31, arrested at Deer Trace Subdivision.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Cristyan Ruiz, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- chemical endangerment of a child; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Lauren Michelle Shear, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Ronald Edward Wascom, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
10-9
Possession of obscene material- 17 YOA: Brad Joseph Brouillette, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- obstruction/using false ID, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Amanda Danielle Campbell, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Williams Aldair Fong, 19, arrested on Dialsdale Lane.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Destiny Michelle Fuller, 23, arrested at Jack's Shell.
Probation revoked- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jade Moore Jordan, 26, arrested in Escambia.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Aneta Maria Lucas, 47, arrested on County Road 1107.
Chemical endangerment of a child; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jonathon Paul Lynn, 37, arrested at Jack's Shell.
Public intoxication: Jason Alexander McCurry, 32, arrested on Highway 69 S.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; illegal possession of alcohol in dry county: Michael Craig Porter, 35, arrested on County Road 1269.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jessica Leigh Thursby, 30, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Failure to appear- negotiation of worthless instrument: Stacy Lee Tubbs, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10-10
Assault, second degree; attempting to disarm a LEO or corrections officer; obstructing government operations; resisting arrest: Feliciano Lopez Ahumada, 40, arrested on County Road 1612.
Tempering with physical evidence; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Tyler Wayne Baker, 28, arrested on County Road 715/County Road 490.
Probation revoked- theft by fraudulent leasing: Andrew Todd Baldwin, 27, arrested at Gardendale Police Department.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use: Steven Douglas Coots, 30, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Felicia Renae Cruce, 28, arrested on County Road 1718.
Probation revoked- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Chad Michael Gilland, 39, arrested on County Road 768.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Brandon Lee Lovell, 31, arrested on County Road 1718.
Public intoxication: Bryan David McIntyre Jr., 35, arrested on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher Lee Sanford, 36, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
10-11
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Escape, third degree; public intoxication: Corey Tyler Edwards, 30, arrested on County Road 1386.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Allen Michael Guilbert, 24, arrested on County Road 1212.
Chemical endangerment of a child (two counts): Lillian Irene Marshall, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disorderly conduct: Hollie June Pate, 42, arrested on County Road 248.
