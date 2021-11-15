Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for last week:
11-9
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear-driving under the influence: Anthony G. Drane, 35, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: James C. Griffin, 40, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-10
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree; insurance violation (two counts); driving while license suspended; expired tag (three counts); driving without a license: Amanda N. Shearin, 30, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; theft of property, fourth degree: Laccie A. Drinkard, 27, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); domestic violence, third degree: James B. Lewis, 42, of Vinemont arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (four counts): Chasey R. Marion, 37, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
11-11
Driving under the influence-combined substance; resisting arrest: Jenifer M. Johnson, 35, of Bremen arrested on Highway 157/Ambassador Drive NW.
11-12
Criminal trespassing, third degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: Cary J. Oden, 26, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card (three counts): Stephanie L. Richards, 33, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Raymond M. McKinney, 34, of Vinemont arrested on 4th Street SW.
11-13
Public intoxication: Laklee S. Walker, 28, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Kayla L. Willingham, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-14
Driving under the influence: Tabitha A. Stagner, 35, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage: Eli C. Green, 18, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Shawn E. Ramos, 45, of Hayden arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Ralph R. Corley, 65, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for last week:
11-8:
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Justin Daniel Black, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-menacing (other weapon); burglary-residence (force); possession of dangerous drugs; reckless driving; burglary-residence (no force): Michael Andrew Buckelew, 33, arrested on County Road 1087.
Grand jury- ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Jonathan Edward Budweg, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old; sodomy-with a girl (strong arm); sexual abuse, first degree: Cameron David Carden, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- auto theft: Jordan Elizabeth Elliott, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary-residence (no force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended; improper lane usage; promote prison contraband (other); failure to appear- driver's license (not in possession): Stephanie June Ellis, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault-menacing (strong arm): Nicholas David Harbison, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief: Taylor Blaine Hulsey, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; negotiating worthless instrument; driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of alcohol: Melanie Kay Mead, 46, arrested on County Road 1506.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Ashley Christian Todd Monroe, 36, arrested at Walkers Building Supply.
Motion to revoke bond-SORNA violation: David Lee Moore, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree-harassing communications; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Kenneth Christopher Needham, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- aggravated assault-non family (gun): Andrew Blake Phillips, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury-aggravated assault-non family (strong arm): Matthew Jake Phillips, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- illegal distribution of a controlled substance; robbery-street (other weapon): Nathan Allen Powell, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; buying/receiving stolen property: Anthony David Roberts, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-9
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Scotty Lee Black, 42, arrested on County Road 1098.
Judge's order- embezzle from a bank type institution: Lena Brigettia Boyd, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possessing stolen property, $500 less than $1500: Anthony Gwen Drane, 35, arrested on Katherine Street.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: David Michael Elsberry, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; harassing communications; possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun: Justin Tyler Farmer, 22, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended (two counts); failure to register vehicle; failure/refusal to display insurance (two counts); no seat belt: Abigail Brianna Freeman, 25, arrested on County Road 738/County Road 747.
Motion to revoke bond- aggravated assault-child abuse (family); grand jury- sex offense (force); rape (other weapon): Jeremy Dewayne Glasscock, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Clifford Griffin, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts); possession of dangerous drugs; alias writ of arrest; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Kodi Jacob Hook, 26, arrested on County Road 222.
Auto theft: Mark Allen-Lee Muncher, 24, arrested at exit 289/I-65 Stuckeys.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: James Daniel Newman, 40, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Statutory rape: Ion James Patrum, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of opium or a derivative; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Tanner Jared Prince, 27, arrested on I-65/305 mile marker.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic narcotics (no drugs seized); possessing forged instrument (two counts): Cody Lowell Self, 31, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.
Grand jury-sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Jeremy Kyle Vanhorn, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-10
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jarret Carl Lee, 47, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 433.
Auto theft; unauthorized use of an auto-no force (joyriding): Jefferey Allen Denney, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: Laccie Alexandrea Drinkard, 27, arrested on Highway 31/Morgan County Line.
Failure to appear- non-child support: Michael Preston McClellan, 23, arrested at Highway 31 Marathon.
Reckless endangerment: Hollybeth Ely Miller, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Amanda Nichole Shearin, 30, arrested on Sarah Street/Good Hope.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Misty Marie Stancil, 35, arrested on U.S. 231/County Road 1831.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; sell/distribute heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); possession of synthetic narcotic drugs-no drugs seized: Belinda Sue Thomas, 48, arrested at the Etowah County Jail.
11-11
Public intoxication: Joseph Matthew Childers, 38, arrested on County Road 1442.
Shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: Debra Bradford Davis, 60, arrested at Highway 69S Bait Shop.
Failure to appear- manufacture of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of dangerous drugs: Sara Jade Denton, 27, arrested on County Road 223.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); public intoxication; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Jeffery Tyler Grimes, 35, arrested at Circle K/Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- simple assault (family); possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathan Dewayne Harris, 33, arrested on Highway 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- manufacture of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); possession of dangerous drugs (three counts); attempting to elude a police officer; operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended (two counts); no plainly visible tag; motion to revoke bond- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Randy Eugene James, 46, arrested on County Road 223.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of opium or derivative: Deanna Marie Grace Jones, 37, arrested at Stuckey's on I-65 exit 289.
Theft-miscellaneous: Jennifer Gail Martin, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Savannah Blake Noe, 29, arrested on I-65 mile marker 293.
Reckless endangerment; driving under the influence of alcohol: Kathy Ann Spain, 61, arrested on County Road 1583/County Road 1561.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Lutosha Faye Taneco, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; exceeding reasonable road speed; no seat belt: Brock Montrell Woods, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-12
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer: Rocky Brasher, 38, arrested on County Road 436/County Road 463.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Meshach John Curvin, 25, arrested at Good Hope Shell.
Judge's order: possession of methamphetamine: David Keith Drummond, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: James Eugene Garrett, 24, arrested on 4th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: William Brian Lee, 43, arrested at Jersey Mikes Subs.
Judge's order-driving under the influence of alcohol: Phillip Joel Lindley, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Child abuse-simple (family); possession of marijuana, second degree: Joshua Blake Long, 33, arrested at Starbuck's.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Chasey Rae Marion, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Nathan Allen Powell, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts): Dalton Lee Spain, 19, arrested on County Road 1242/County Road 1141.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Patricia Wilhite Sterling, 53, arrested on Highway 31.
Judges order-possession of methamphetamine: Zebary Cameron Watson, 30, arrested at the Courthouse.
Probation violation-theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500: Phillip Michael Wisener, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-13
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: William Zachary Aderhold, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs): Dana Meredith Bonds, 32, arrested on County Road 616/ County Road 467.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: Carly Kathryn Box, 41, arrested on County Road 1242/Highway 157.
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order: Angela Colman Delgado, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous (two counts); receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Christopher Lee Gamel, 33, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Candice Lorraine Guthery, 41, arrested on County Road 715/County Road 714.
Burglary-non-residence (force); failure to appear- burglary-non residence (force) (two counts); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) (three counts); possession of burglars tools; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts): Trey Brittian Guthery, 28, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Penney Neal McNutt, 49, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Domestic assault-harassment (family) (two counts): Aaron Nathion Merrill, 27, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: David Glenn Nixon, 57, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Justin Grant Nunnelley, 35, arrested on County Road 715/County Road 714.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Justina Dawn Watson, 43, arrested on County Road 616/County Road 467.
Failure to appear- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Kayla Leann Willingham, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-14
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; failure/refusal to display insurance; no seat belt: Christopher Michael Brannan, 46, arrested on U.S. 278/Briarcliff Road.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Phoynyx Sarah Cone, 20, arrested on Walnut Street.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Justin Blake Ergle, 36, arrested on County Road 1339/Samples Road.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment: Larry Dean Farr, 61, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 851.
Grand jury-possession of child pornography (six counts): Harold Drennen Meadows, 28, arrested at Zaxby's South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.