Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
11-5
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Alexander S. Morton, 22, of Hayden arrested in Berlin.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Shannon R. Nichols, 42, of Hanceville arrested on 4th Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest: Cary J. Oden, 26, of Cullman arrested on Main Street SW.
Possession of a forged instrument, first degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Robert D. Hooper, 40, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SE.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: Jeremy D. Wilbanks, 36, of Hanceville arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence of a combined substance: Brooke R. Bagwell, 34, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue SE.
Failure to appear-disorderly conduct: Brianna D. Brady-Carden, 27, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: Jeremy D Wilbanks, 36, of Hanceville arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Child abuse: William T. Adams, 28, of Hayden, arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
11-6
Theft of property, fourth degree: Clayton T. Delaware, 21, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31 North.
Grand jury indictment-possession of a forged instrument, third degree; forgery, third degree: Phillip J. Comeaux, 50, of Blountsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Benjamin T. Youngdale, 35, of Vinemont arrested at Town Square SW.
Driving under the influence: Miguel A. Tizapa Robles, 22, of Cullman arrested on Lessman St. SW/Denson Avenue SW.
11-7
Failure to appear- driving without a license, expired tag: Timothy D. Frost, 47, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; insurance violation; driving while license suspended; improper tires: Jason O. Surrett, 36, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
11-4
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Bryce Shane Bradshaw, 33, arrested at Holly Pond Fire Department.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Amanda Westmoreland Engle, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- possession of dangerous drugs: Christopher George Lackey, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Zackary James Lay, 33, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 358.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession of a credit/debit card: Ellesha Crystal Lee: 38, arrested on County Road 1605.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Kristian Lashea Lindsey, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Brianne Rhea Methvin, 30, arrested on County Road 1319/County Road 1407.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Chad Michael Owens, 37, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 358.
Theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Benjamin Taylor Phillips, 36, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Attempting to elude a police officer, two counts; auto theft: Nathan Allen Powell, 31, arrested on County Road 1605.
Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Wade Riley Schmale, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley Nicole Shears, 30, arrested on County Road 1843.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Larry Shane Willingham, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Danielle Rene Wood, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-5
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 29, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW, Taco Bell.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication (four counts): Brianna Denise Brady, 27, arrested at Blount County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Nicholas George Chapanar, 42, arrested on County Road 1189.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua Dwayne Clark, 28, arrested at Berlin Dollar General.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christopher Nathaniel Freeman, 37, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 282.
Public intoxication; exposure of lewd act in public: Alan Bradley Mathis, 42, arrested at Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Contempt of/interrupting court proceeding: Gage Leandor Scott McCrary, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Court House.
Theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500: Sherman Roy Sapp, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Samantha Nicole Watson, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-6
Failure to appear- obstruction/governmental operations: Matthew Douglas Colwell, 38, arrested on Highway 157, Hilltop Marathon.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Phillip John Comeaux, 50, arrested on Highway 278 E/Highway 91.
Motion to revoke bond- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); possession of dangerous drugs (two counts); receiving stolen property: Thomas Anthony Gold, 53, arrested on County Road 1629.
Failure to appear- possession of a barbiturate; possession of drug paraphernalia; counterfeiting; forged instrument (two counts); using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Joseph Lynn Harris, 34, arrested at Highway 31 Stuckey's.
Failure to appear- texting while driving; improper passing: Brandon Chase Mosley, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag; driving while license suspended (two counts); failure to register vehicle; no seat belt; operating vehicle without insurance (two counts): Joseph Matthew Pruett, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-7
Failure to appear- identity theft; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; failure/refusal to display insurance: Cheston Jared Campbell, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Stephen James Crigger, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: Clayton Eugene Dillard Jr., 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication; possessing stolen property: Nathan Dewayne Fanning, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Samantha Earlean Goodner, 31, arrested on Highway 278 W/County Road 406.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); buying/receiving stolen property; driving while license suspended, (two counts); failure to stop at a stop sign; violation of domestic violence protection order: Allen Michael Guilbert, 25, arrested on County Road 1223.
Failure to appear- possession of opium or derivative: Brooklyn Faith Ideus, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Mary Marie Jones, 31, arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Jennifer Lyn Lorino, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; possessing stolen property: David Lee Moore, 58, arrested on County Road 557.
Receiving stolen property: Jason Oliver Surrett, 36, arrested on County Road 1223.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Johnathon Dwayne Warden, 28, arrested on County Road 517.
