Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
11-29
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation: Michael J. McDuffee, 41, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage: Caleb C. Cofield, 36, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; driving while revoked; no seat belt: Nicholas J. Cole, 38, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-30
Failure to appear- driving without a license; driving while revoked; driving under the influence: Christopher A. Gill, 32, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12-1
Grand jury indictment- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: David J. Farley, 45, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12-2
Failure to appear- Failure to register vehicle: Melissa G. Gandy, 37, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disorderly conduct: Kellsy B. White, 26, of Hanceville arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
11-29
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Lydia Beth Bullard, 37, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Motion to revoke bond- illegal possession of a credit/debit card (three counts); identity theft (three counts): Kimberly Renee Goerner, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possessing stolen property, less than $500: Jeffery Tyler Grimes, 35, arrested on County Road 1101.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: Robert Daniel Hooper, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Elijah Pierce Peak, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-simple (family); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Stella Leann Roberson, 31, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Harassment-intimidation; criminal mischief: Bobby Allen White, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-30
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Austin Nathaniel Abbott, 26, arrested on County Road 1371.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Christina Deshon Banks, 42, arrested in Hartselle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Bobby Dewayne Calvert, 54, arrested at Dodge City Petro.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Shane Jerome Fagan, 44, arrested at Greggs Grocery.
Failure to appear- theft-aircraft/boats-farm equipment: Gregory Ray Hollingsworth, 51, arrested at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Brandon Wesley Purifoy, 28, arrested on Alabama Hwy. 91.
Plea agreement- criminal mischief; promote prison contraband; criminal trespassing-enters remains in dwelling: Leondo Deshon Suggs, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- manufacture of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Gregory Paul Wynn, 46, arrested at Walmart North.
12-1
Probation violation-robbery-business (strong arm): Leigh Foster Barnett, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Robert Lee Black, 37, arrested on County Road 664.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Taylor Nicole Johnston, 39, arrested on Megan Lane.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Brandon Lee Lovell, 32, arrested on HIghway 278.
Failure to appear- passing forged instrument; driving while license suspended: Robert Alton Rivers, 46, arrested at Priceville Raceway.
Public intoxication: John Sigmon Shaw, 53, arrested on Trimble Road.
