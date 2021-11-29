Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
11-24
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Patience L. Wright, 25, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; resisting arrest: Steven A. Lovett, 33, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Kayla L. Corliss, 35, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Oliver T. Brooks, 37, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Juwan I. Pearson, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-25
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jerry R. Jenkins, 52, of Hanceville arrested on 4th Avenue SE.
11-26
Public intoxication: Nicholas J. Weber, 27, of Earlysville, Virginia arrested on Highway 157.
11-27
Theft of property, fourth degree: Justin R. Gilley, 37, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Public intoxication: Nicholas J. Weber, 27, of Earlysville, Virginia arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
11-28
Theft of property, fourth degree: Michael C. Vinson, 32, of Hartselle arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal mischief, third degree; contributing to delinquency of a minor (two counts): Keri B. Briscoe, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
11-24
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (no theft); shoplifting; possessing stolen property: Tara Arlene Berkery, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Misty Marie Duvall Cosby, 35, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: James Brian Echols, 45, arrested on County Road 536.
Failure to appear- theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Cristy Linn Franklin, 46, arrested at Blount County Jail.
Grand jury- child abuse-simple-(family) (two counts); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Patrick Oneal Henry, 24, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Jenifer Marie Johnson, 35, arrested on County Road 1117.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Mark Meskimen, 46, arrested on County Road 520.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Clayton Aaron Stephens, 35, arrested on Main Street NW.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Kevin Lee Wiley, 35, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Patience Lynn Wright, 25, arrested on I-65 NB mile marker 310.
11-25
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Nicholas James Cole, 38, arrested on Highway 91.
Grand jury- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Amanda Mae Collier, 34, arrested at Priceville Pilot.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of opium or derivative: Shelli Ann Kilgore, 49, arrested on I-65 SB mile marker 291.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: Cody Daniel McNabb, 30, arrested on County Road 222.
11-26
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jefferey Allen Denney, 33, arrested at Holly Pond Laundromat.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Steven Ray Flanagin, 36, arrested on County Road 813/Highway 278 W.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving a stolen vehicle; altering firearm identification or possession; drunk/addict in possession of a firearm; possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun: Jarrett Thomas Higginbotham, 24, arrested at Vestavia Hills Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts): Kandice Lean Keeton, 33, arrested on County Road 712.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Richard Alexander Lucas, 32, arrested on Highway 31 N/Highway 157 N.
Receiving stolen vehicle: Fallon Lynn McCay, 40, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/Tractor Supply.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; fugitive from justice: Daniel Joseph Mickle, 39, arrested at Cold Springs School.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Vinton Eugene Rockwell, Jr., 33, arrested on County Road 1398/County Road 1371.
11-27
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of opium or a derivative; possession of marijuana, second degree; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Tyler Jacob Guthery, 25, arrested at Good Hope Grocery.
Domestic assault-harassment (family) (two counts): Roy Gene Pope, 77, arrested on County Road 1154.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (other); unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc., of wine or alcohol: Antonyio Donell Malcom Purifoy, 31, arrested on Highway 91.
11-28
Failure to appear- endangering the welfare of a child; resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations; public intoxication: Keri Beth Briscoe, 43, arrested on I-65 mile marker 291.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Joseph Thomas Burleson, 29, arrested on Highway 31/County Road 715.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine (seven counts); sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia (five counts); possession of marijuana, second degree; driving while license suspended; no seat belt; switched tag: Caleb Craig Cofield, 36, arrested on I-65 South.
Failure to appear- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Steven Douglas Coots, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Justin Theo Corum, 34, arrested on Highway 157/County Road 1242.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jesse Layne Curtis, 29, arrested on County Road 501.
Receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: James Edward Doss, Sr., 76, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- throwing, dropping, etc., destructive or injurious materials onto the highway: Mary Elizabeth Fanning, 55, arrested on Highway 157/Highway 278 E.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: Aundrey Lopez Flanigan, 39, arrested at Dodge City Chevron.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Danny Ray Lee Hudson, 42, arrested on I-65/Highway 91.
Receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Hagen Eldon Jones, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; carrying brass knuckles/sling shot: Douglas Richard Joyner, 51, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 684.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); driving while license suspended: James Eugene McCurdy, 35, arrested on Highway 157/County Road 1242.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear-driving under the influence of alcohol: Steven Joel Miller, 50, arrested on County Road 950.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Dustin Ray Neal, 32, arrested on County Road 490.
