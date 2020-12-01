Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriffs Office for Nov. 23-29, 2020:
11/23
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance (2 counts); promoting prison contraband; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Cody Lemark Clay, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Diversion violation/burglary third degree: Justin Kenneth Kilpatrick, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Criminal mischief third degree (2 counts); failure to appear – driving while suspended: Loyd Berton Nickelson, 35, arrested on County Road 1069
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Patrick Rosa Pajao, 55, arrested on 4th street sw
Probation violation/ criminal possession of forged instrument second degree: Clay Austin Parker, 39, arrested at Arab Jail
Failure to appear – driving while suspended: Dallas Chase Sandlin, 22, arrested on Highway 69S
Failure to appear – harassment: Chris Lavon Winn, 33, arrested on County Road 1718
11/24
Theft of property first degree; unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle with theft: Roger Dennis Eidson III, 38, arrested on US Highway 278E
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance; theft of property first degree; unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle with theft: Amanda Leann Killian, 36, arrested on US Highway 278
11/25
Failure to appear – driving without a license, speeding: Emmanuel Patino Cruz, 34, arrested at Monks trail park
Failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia: Randal Allen Curvin, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Failure to appear – driving while suspended (2 counts): Adam Wesley Lang, 39, arrested on Highway 91
Criminal trespass third degree: Darlene Drummond Lawson, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Driving under the influence: Antonio Lorenzo Marquez 36, arrested on I65
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Nicholas Cameron Moody, 22, arrested on County road 1163
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine: Patrick Rosa Pajao, 55, arrested on County Road 1460
Burglary third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Salomon Alejandro Perales, 28, arrested at Vinemont School
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Patrice Darcel Leeth Smith, 57, arrested on Wooley Road
11/26
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Shane Paul Flanagan, 46, arrested on County Road 1194
Domestic violence third degree menacing: Mitchell Allen Ford, 46, arrested on County Road 853
Failure to appear – driving while suspended: Chasey Rae Marion, 36, arrested on highway 31N
Failure to appear -liability insurance required: Cameron Blake McKenzie, 26, arrested on Champagne Lane
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree: Christian Xavier Smith, 29, arrested on highway 278W
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Jilandra Ann Tersigni, 48, arrested on County Road 1194
11/27
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Melanie Louise Bonds, 50, arrested on Highway 278
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 36, arrested on highway 31N
Failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia; switched tag; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Ashton Drake Lewis, 23, arrested on Highway 278
Failure to appear – criminal trespass third degree; probation violation -forgery first degree; trafficking in methamphetamine: William Paul Price, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Failure to appear – harassment: Weston Boyd Tucker, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
11/28
Driving under the influence: Brianne Kay Benson, 29, arrested on I-65
Public intoxication: David Tandy Olen Bishop, 51, arrested on 278E
Domestic violence third degree harassment; failure to appear – negotiation worthless instrument: David Brenner, 61, arrested on county road 1321
Domestic violence third degree harassment; failure to appear – domestic violence third degree harassment: Joshua Wade Brenner, 40, arrested on county road 1321
Driving under the influence: Jeffrey Kyle Rowe, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Driving on the wrong side of the road; driving under the influence: Adam Lee Stone, 31, arrested on Wayne avenue
Failure to appear – criminal trespass first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree: Ryan David Trammell, 34, arrested at Jacks in Holly Pond
11/29
Public intoxication: Corina Linette Massey, 20, arrested on 31 N Short Street
Failure to appear – possession/use of a credit/debit card, promoting prison contraband second degree; public intoxication; theft of property fourth degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jessica Rachelle Stockman, 34, arrested on 2nd Street NW
Failure to appear – domestic violence third degree reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property fourth degree; violation of domestic violence protection order (2 counts): Nathan Wayne Whitfield, 37, arrested at Marathon/county road 1114
