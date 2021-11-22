Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
11-19
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Juliaunna R. Koloski, 23, of Cullman, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Failure to appear-theft of property, fourth degree: William A. Moore, 45, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Dameon S. Shaffer, 24, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear-unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation; speeding: Jordan L. Lancaster, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, three counts; insurance violation, two counts; no tag light; expired tag: Randy E. James, 46, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-20
Driving under the influence: Mario Martinez, 48, of Falkville, arrested on Eva Road/Hwy. 157.
Grand jury indictment- unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Selena S. Malcom, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
11-21
Theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Donnie R. Weaver, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree: Ashley C. Monroe, 36, of Hanceville, arrested in Hanceville.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
11-18
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Deandre Maurice Alexander, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); attempting to elude a police officer; driving on the wrong side of the road; driving while license suspended; reckless driving: Terry Marvin Broadwater, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jeffrey Dwight Fairbanks, 55, arrested on County Road 216.
Aggravated theft by deception: Jeromy Leroy James, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Summer Danielle Knight, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts); possession of dangerous drugs (two counts); flight/escape; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Travis Earnest Lance, 25, arrested at Highway 91 bait shop.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen vehicle: Hannah Gail Oden, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Counterfeiting; failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession of a credit/debit card (two counts); driving while license suspended; improper lane usage: Robin Lee Ritchie, 41, arrested at the Bureau Field Office.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts); gas drive off (self-service) failure to pay; weapons-license required; theft from residence, less than $500: Dameon Shawn Shaffer, 24, arrested at 210 County Road 754.
Endangering the welfare of a child: Zebary Cameron Watson, 30, arrested at the Priceville exit.
11-19
Resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations; driving under the influence of alcohol: Brooke Renea Bagwell, 34, arrested on County Road 1168.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Justin James Barbee, 24, arrested on County Road 1763.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Oliver Todd Brooks, 37, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Clayton Eugene Dillard Jr., 43, arrested on Highway 157/Graves Marathon.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended: Joshua Scott Hale, 27, arrested on County Road 781.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol: Ashley Shyanne Hubbard, 36, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center lobby.
Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Kelly Sean Link, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains in premises; failure to signal; obstructed windshield; switched tag: William Andrew Moore, 45, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Passing counterfeit object: Juwan Isaac Pearson, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Passing counterfeit object: Skylar Roland Surrett, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-20
Theft from residence, $1500-$2500: Lacie Michele Boyd, 25, arrested on County Road 730/County Road 728.
Simple assault: Leslie Renee Boyles, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Andre Marcus Deloney, 40, arrested on County Road 437.
Grand jury- aggravated assault (family) other weapon; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Daryl Lee Edwards Jr., 40, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear-driving while license suspended: Drake Scott Higginbotham, 23, arrested on Highway 278 East.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Joshua Rowdy McDonald, 31, arrested on County Road 730/County Road 728.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting (two counts); forged instrument; no plainly visible tag: Donnie Ray Weaver, 31, arrested on County Road 730/County Road 728.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; resisting arrest: Heather Lynn Williams, 34, arrested on Highway 31 N.
11-21
Criminal computer tampering: Anthony Randel Mullet, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Laklee Skye Lashea Walker, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disarming a law enforcement or correction officer; simple assault of a police officer; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; receiving stolen property; resisting arrest; motion to revoke bond- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; receiving stolen vehicle: Justin Dale Wise, 37, arrested on County Road 143.
