Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
11-17
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Kodi V. York, 26, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card (three counts): John W. Barck, Jr., 35, of Crane Hill arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- false information given to law enforcement: Monica L. Burden, 41, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Brett A. Queen, 34, of Bremen arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Zakariah D. Thornton, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-18
Criminal trespass, third degree: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (three counts), grand jury- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: Stephanie R. Teeter, 31, of York arrested in Washington County.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
11-15
Probation revoked- burglary-non residence (force): James Timothy Couch, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking (two counts); sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- drug trafficking (two counts); sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Larhonda Renee Files, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- possession of child pornography (12 counts): Derrin Paul Gaudet, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Catherine Corrina Goins, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Terry Joe Green, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- promote prison contraband (drugs): Timmy Lemark Hines, 59, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (other weapon); aggravated assault-child abuse (family); sexual abuse using inanimate object; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Amy Nicole Lovell, 31, arrested on Highway 231/Bradley Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Bryan David McIntyre Jr., 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassing communications: Kevin Alan Speegle, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- auto theft; drivers license not in possession; driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle; following to close; operating vehicle without insurance (two counts): Jodie Rachelle Washburn, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11-16
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Colton Allen Box, 26, arrested on Highway 231.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Dixie Butler, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Violation of an elder abuse protection order: Nicholas George Chapanar, 42, arrested on County Road 1273.
Aggravated theft by deception; forged instrument (six counts); use of official position or office for personal gain (two counts): Shannon Renae James, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated theft by deception; possession of a forged instrument (three counts); use of official position or office for personal gain (two counts): Leslie Diane Johnson, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- theft; Brandon Dontavius Jones, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; operating vehicle without insurance: John Peter Manhart, 33, arrested on Oliver Road/Schoolhouse Road.
Assault-harassment: Corey Lynn Moon, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Thomas Kristopher Patterson, 45, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts); driving while license suspended: Lynn Steve Pruitt, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Kendra Shay Waters, 27, arrested on County Road 565.
11-17
Grand jury-counterfeiting; forged instrument: Laveander Lamar Ashford, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); driving under the influence of alcohol: Kennieth Paul Dorn, 66, arrested on U.S. 231/Hopewell Road.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Michael Lee Lambert, 39, arrested on Highway 31 N.
Aggravated assault (attempted murder); menacing (gun); reckless endangerment; failure to appear- hunting without a permit (day); resident license-hunting; taking etc. of protected birds or animals by means of bait: Tevin Oneil Murray Sr., 25, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force): Hannah Gail Oden, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft from a motor vehicle, first degree: Joseph Michael Owens, Jr., 40, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Aggravated assault (attempted murder): Dallas Chase Sandlin, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts); attempting to elude a police officer: Emma Rena Swindall, 22, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property,$500-less than $1500: Merlin Eugene Thomas, 39, arrested on Highway 31 N/Highway 157.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended (two counts); improper lane usage; operating a vehicle without insurance: Aaron Kyle Turney, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage): Laklee Skye Lashea Walker, 28, arrested on Megan Lane.
