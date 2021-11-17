Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
11-15
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jessica M. Gustafson, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; failure to yield; insurance violation; obstructed windshield; failure to register vehicle: Mawavea N. Moreno, 29, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Bryan D. McIntyre, Jr., 37, of Crane Hill arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Rebecca O. Perotti, 40, of Falkville arrested on Olive Street SW.
11-16
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Ben C. Scruggs, 34, of Cullman arrested on Tidwell Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Bashir P. Ruatti, 36, of Hanceville arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Hannah G. Oden, 25, of Cullman arrested on Tidwell Street SW.
Theft of property. fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Charles C. Lyons, 28, of Union Grove arrested on Olive Street SW.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree; felon in possession of a firearm: Scottie A. Carroll, 36, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Driving under the influence: Donna S. Cantrell, 57, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157/Highway 69.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage: Aaron K. Tunney, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Denson Avenue NW/Marie Street SW.
Assault, second degree: Ronald K. Hollis, Jr., 45, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
