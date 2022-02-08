Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
2/2
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jesse W. Watts, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Martin D. Adams, 51, of Meridianville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Kyle T. Hornbuckle, 31, of Harvest, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Forgery, third degree, possession of a forged instrument, third degree; theft of service, third degree; identity theft: Zachary A. McClendon, 32, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; attempting to elude; resisting arrest: Brianne H. Clowers, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Wendy S. Rogers, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Tracy L. Cadle, 55, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW
2/3
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: David J. Durham, 45, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; expired tag: Jacob C. Mann, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Terrell D. Wilson, 22, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157/2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage; driving on the wrong side of the road; driving while license suspended; driving without a license: James R. Brown, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/4
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Richard F. Scruggs, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment- Anicia B. Blake, 42, of Double Springs, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Anthony G. Drane, 35, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
2/5
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: William A. Moore, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Tammy L. Jenkins, 52, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Tanya L. Johnson, 46, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Matthew J. Ellison, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/6
Attempting to elude: Jeremy L. Stewart, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW/Main Avenue.
Disorderly conduct: Jacob M. Mentzer, 30, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
1/31
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Nicole Lyn Martinez, 39, arrested at Walkers Building Supply.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; attempting to elude a police officer: Carl Anthony McCain, 25, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Micheal Jason Paul, 43, arrested at Jack’s in West Point.
Possession of methamphetamine: Jenna Alyssa Tucker, 29, arrested on County Road 437.
2/1
Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine, two counts: Jill Snapp Bledsoe, 55, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Grand Jury- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Ronald Clingan, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Brandon Darrell Guthery, 27, arrested on County Road 431.
Motion to revoke bond- failure to register as a sex offender; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jerrell Wayne Kanute, 52, arrested at Browns Old Store.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); resisting arrest: Joey Lee McDuffie, 37, arrested on County Road 490.
Motion to revoke bond- miscellaneous theft; failure to appear- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Dekota Blake Moreno, 21, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Sean Devin Screws, 24, arrested on County Road 1354/Vinemont Supersaver.
Possession of methamphetamine: Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 53, arrested on County Road 1367.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Kellsy Blair White, 26, arrested on County Road 572.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: Walter Alexander Williams, 34, arrested on County Road 35.
2/2
Financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree; theft-miscellaneous: Tyler Wayne Baker, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: David Joshua Durham, 45, arrested on County Road 1589.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Marty Ray Hall, 48, arrested on Katherine Street.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; grand jury- impersonating a peace officer; promote prison contraband (weapons): Samuel Joseph Hook, 32, arrested at Elmore Corrections.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); auto theft: Genesis Michael Lindsey, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault-harassment: Kevin Ray Oneil, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Shayla Danielle Overton, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: Ricky Wayne Thomas, 60, arrested on County Road 1695.
Motion to revoke bond- drug trafficking; possession of methamphetamine: Tony Lee Waldrop, 62, arrested on County Road 463.
2/3
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jeremy Alvis Bennefield, 39, arrested on County Road 1807/County Road 1808.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Barbara Mae Chaney, 42, arrested in Morgan County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Brenda Diane Collins, 40, arrested on County Road 463.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Patrick Scott Creel, 46, arrested on County Road 1742.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Cyle Matthew Hester, 29, arrested on County Road 1224.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force): Brent Tyler Lynn, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Giving false identification to law enforcement: Jacob Charles Mann, 26, arrested on County Road 463.
Probation violation- possession of drug paraphernalia, 1st offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Sunny Kay McDonald, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- manufacture of a controlled substance; possession of dangerous drugs: Adam Edward Pace, 33, arrested at Stuckey’s/Exit 318.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Frankie Ray South, 56, arrested on County Road 490.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Joseph Phillip Warren, 28, arrested at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
2/4
Judges order- contempt of/interrupting court proceedings: Jessica Lynne Armstrong, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Receiving stolen vehicle: Jason Lee Davis, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; grand jury- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: WIlliam Shawn Driskell, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Patricia Thompson Farris, 83, arrested on County Road 109.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: John Steven Freeman, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving under the influence of alcohol: Gregory William Hightower, 58, arrested on County Road 730.
Simple assault-family: Latasha Lynn Miller, 34, arrested on County Road 1437.
Criminal mischief: Christopher Coy Shelby, 34, arrested at Sweet Life Bakery.
Failure to appear- causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Tammy Maria Whaley, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminally negligent homicide (other): Kelsi Leigh Woodard, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/5
Possession of methamphetamine: Charles Louis Keeton II, 38, arrested on Welcome Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, three counts: Corey James McLeod, 30, arrested on Megan Lane.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to signal; obstructed windshield; switched tag: William Andrew Moore, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Wesley Brandon Tankersley, 35, arrested on Hwy. 69/County Road 233.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Kimberly Michelle Turney, 47, arrested on U.S. 31 N/AL. Hwy. 157.
2/6
Possession of drug paraphernalia; buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: Stephanie Dawn Dyer, 30, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- reckless driving: Zander Lee Freeman, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Rodney Malcom, 54, arrested on Colony Road.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Robert Glenn Shoemake, 36, arrested on Summit Road/Holly Pond Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; open container of alcohol in a vehicle: Joshua Lummie Speakman, 39, arrested on County Road 1114/ U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
