Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, January 24-Sunday, January 30, 2022:
1/24
Theft of property, fourth degree: Ann M. Harbison, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Bart A. Rye, 48, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Steven R. Coots, 50, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
1/26
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jerry R. Jenkins, 52, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Ashton D. Lewis, 25, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/27
Failure to appear- following too close: Jeremy D. Floyd, 39, of Decatur, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Keith T. Aldijaili, 26, of Crane Hill, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Attempting to elude: Ronald W. Flick, Jr., 47, of Athens, arrested on 4th Street SW.
1/28
Failure to appear- expired tag: Joshua T. Collins, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/Main Avenue.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Carrie A. Smith, 40, of Guin, arrested in Arley.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Carla O. Aldridge, 59, of Addison, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful breaking/entering of a motor vehicle, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree: Anthony J. Perkins, 29, of Arab, arrested on County Road 222.
Public intoxication; domestic violence, third degree: Joyce M. Moore, 40, of Danville, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Domestic violence, third degree: Jimmy L. Cooper, 40, of Danville, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; expired tag; insurance violation: Johnny L. Overton, 56, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; violation of public health order; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; criminal trespassing, third degree; expired tag; insurance violation; driving without a license: Britany H. Riggs, 30, of Cullman, arrested on 278 E.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, January 24-Sunday, January 30, 2022:
1/24
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Christopher Gary Allen, 50, arrested on Hwy. 31/County Road 1223.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; resisting arrest; failure to stop at a stop sign: Christopher Adam Barnett, 46, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tyrone Daishawn Beebe, 24, arrested on County Road 437.
Probation violation- possessing forged instrument, two counts: Stormy Lynn Black, 37, arrested at Bibb County Jail.
Burglary-residence (no force): Sandra Rosetta Braswell, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary-non-residence (no force); auto theft: Teddie Ray Daniel, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Destruction of property by prisoner: James Andrew Gross, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: Nicholas David Harbison, 35, arrested on County Road 1043.
Probation revoked-terrorist threat: Brad Eric Harris, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- auto theft: Jody Alan Mead, 37, arrested on County Road 1508.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; liquor law violation-underage purchase/consumption/possession: Justin Blake Mosher, 18, arrested at West Point High School.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: David Omri Preston, 34, arrested on County Road 1809.
Harassment: Jeri Lynn Stein, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Desmond Antonio Thomas, 37, arrested on County Road 590.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: William Albert Tubbs, 41, arrested on Hwy. 69/Pan Creek.
1/25
Failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Patrick Daniel Abel, 56, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Auto theft: Travis Clint Bigbee, 29, arrested at Walkers Building Supply.
Domestic assault-coercion (harassment/intimidation): Matthew John Ellison, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: Clarence Wade King II, 50, arrested at Clay County Jail.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs; possessing forged instrument; auto theft: Christopher George Lackey, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft miscellaneous, less than $500: Shannon Dale Maze, 47, arrested on Hwy. 67/Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-A to M attempt to commit crime; possession of dangerous drugs: James Ray Murphy Jr., 53, arrested on U.S. 278 E.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: Angela Darlene Powell, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Carliea Quick, 50, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 1616.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle: Wanda Faye Stephenson, 58, arrested on I-65SB/308 on ramp.
Simple assault (family); failure to appear- simple assault (family): Jarrett Shane Weeks, 46, arrested on County Road 925.
1/26
Failure to appear- public intoxication; unauthorized use of truck (no force): Corey Jason Boatright, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sex offense (force): William Samuel Crawford, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jerry Rodney Jenkins, 52, arrested on County Road 616/County Road 490.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Ashton Drake Lewis, 25, arrested on County Road 1233.
Attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Somona Heather Mack, 28, arrested on County Road 787.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Logan Isaac Puckett, 20, arrested on Lessman Street SW/Cleveland Avenue.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument; theft-miscellaneous: Amber Mickle Wallace, 44, arrested at Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
1/28
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Bethany Paige Baker, 28, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Tyler Wayne Baker, 29, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joshua Try Collins, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- buying/receiving stolen property; auto theft: Jason Lee Davis, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: Heath Lester Drummond, 30, arrested at the Marathon.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jamie Ethan Harris, 18, arrested on County Road 1114.
Possession of dangerous drugs; auto theft: Tammy Juanita Harris, 51, arrested on County Road 747.
Alias writ of arrest: Brent Joseph Hawkins, 30, arrested on County Road 1583.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possessing stolen property, $1500 or more: Dakota Mitchell Holder, 25, arrested on Heatherly Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kimberly Renee Holder, 32, arrested on Heatherly Drive.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Kory Paul Ludwig, 42, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69N.
Motion to revoke bond- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs, two counts: Jerald Edward Malcom, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Crystal Brock Twilley, 38, arrested at 12924 Al. Hwy. 69 N.
1/29
Alias writ of arrest: Donald Michael Jones, 35, arrested on County Road 1777/County Road 1776.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; improper lane usage: John Kristopher Monfort, 23, arrested on County Road 569.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Jason Keith Morris, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Johnny Lee Overton, 56, arrested on County Road 1693.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; operating vehicle with expired tag, two counts; driving while license suspended, two counts; operating a vehicle without insurance, two counts: Jacob Ellison Whittle, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/30
Failure to appear- no seat belt: David Olvin Brown, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Sarah Kristina Corbin, 26, arrested on County Road 1695.
Theft-aircraft/boats/farm equipment: Barry William Landers, 37, arrested on County Road 247.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Brianna Jean Lodge, 19, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Alias writ of arrest; failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Jeffrey Seath McClure, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Joshua Rowdy McDonald, 31, arrested on County Road 1371.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Thomas Wayne Williams, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
