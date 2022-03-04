Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday — Thursday
2/28
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation, two counts; improper lane usage; expired tag, two counts; driving without a license: Phillip J. White, 61, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation; failure to register a vehicle: Allyson C. Twilley, 23, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; driving under the influence: Ronald A. Brasher, 38, of Cullman, arrested on Main Street.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Adam K. Fowler, 31, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Ave/Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; false information given to law enforcement: Unique N. Pendergraft, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Remington A. Wood, 29, of Eva, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/1
Driving under the influence: Tina D. Weldon, 48, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 1518.
3/2
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked, five counts; insurance violation, three counts; driving without a license, two counts; failure to register vehicle: Dachery D. Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license, two counts; switched tag; insurance violation: Chad M. Owens, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/3
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Paula S. Holt, 48, of Decatur, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts: Ashley R. Crenshaw, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Christopher J. Gilley, 30, of Phil Campbell, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
2/28
Failure to appear- distributing a private image with intent to harass; negotiating worthless instrument: Lacie Michele Boyd, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Daniel Alexander Ellis, 41, arrested on County Road 703.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Patricia West Graves, 53, arrested on County Road 781.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Brittany Nicole Johnson, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Charles Lee Johnson, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jimmy Wayne Lambert,43, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Christopher Lee Lawson, 40, arrested on County Road 1742.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Christopher Lee May, 39, arrested on County Road 1212.
Trafficking in stolen identities: Steven Scott McDonald, 37, arrested at Vestavia Hills Police Department.
Possession of methamphetamine, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs), two counts; failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Alexis Cheyenne Schofield, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): April Dawn Thomas, 44, arrested on County Road 1742.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); tampering with physical evidence: Jimmy Lee Young, 50, arrested on County Road 1386.
3/1
Failure to appear- attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; false reporting; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Christi Michelle Brockman, 43, arrested on Beech Grove Road.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Heath Kyle Fields, 33, arrested on County Road 15.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts: Reginald Tyrone Gillentine, 53, arrested on County Road 1435.
Probation violation- auto theft: David Wayne Green, 32, arrested on County Road 1570.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; improper lane usage: Nicolas Daniel Hill, 33, arrested on County Road 1498.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-A to M to commit crime: Terry Dewayne Martin, 51, arrested on County Road 216.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Bryan David McIntyre, Jr., 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Resisting arrest; public intoxication: Daiquiri Tashell Powell, 32, arrested on County Road 471.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Amanda Kay Ramey, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine, two counts: Jennifer Alicia Tennihill, 35, arrested on County Road 1435.
3/2
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Gregory Thomas Garner, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Lesley Michelle Henson, 30, arrested at the Birmingham City Jail.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Christian Shawn Johnson, 24, arrested on County Road 1111.
Burglary-non residence (no force): Clinton Mark Jones, 33, arrested on Hwy. 278E.
Criminal computer tampering; tampering with physical evidence; possession of child pornography, eighteen counts: Brian Thomas Kongslein, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); shoplifting, less than $500; negotiating worthless instruments, three counts; buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500: Bobby Wayne Thomas, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force): Brittney Michelle Williams, 35, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
