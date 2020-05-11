Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
5-8
Criminal trespass, third degree: Ryan W. May, 39, of Cullman arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Certain person forbidden to possess a pistol: Bryon T. Addison, 45, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-9
Theft of property, fourth degree: Chasey R. Marion, 35, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: James B. Lewis, 41, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
5-10
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; criminal trespass, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Destiney N. Morgan, 22, of Blountsville arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW.
Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
5-7
Probation violation- unlawful possession controlled substance: Jessica Ann Baker, 26, arrested on County Road 397.
Public intoxication: Dylan Joseph Bomberry-Wright, 25, arrested on County Road 656.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Wendy Lemae Brewer, 24, arrested on AL Highway 157.
Probation violation-burglary, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, third degree: Nicholas Odean Garland, 38, arrested at Stuckies.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked (two counts): Jeremy Ashton Haynes, 32, arrested on County Road 617.
Theft of property, first degree: Hunter Price McCombs, 20, arrested on US Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- driver license not in possession: Christopher Ryan Moore, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Coltyn Dejuan Pope, 27, arrested on AL Highway 157.
Domestic violence, third degree-harassment: Lomasi Elizabeth A. Slone, 26, arrested on County Road 715.
Public intoxication: Patrick Shawn Smith, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Probation violation- youthful offender; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Ethan Chase Watson, 21, arrested on County Road 558.
5-8
Chemical endangerment of a child; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: John Junior Addison, 52, arrested on US Highway 31.
Domestic violence, third degree: Amber Nicole Campbell, 35, arrested at the Econo Lodge.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of a controlled substance; probation violation- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, burglary, third degree, domestic violence, third degree-assault, third degree; attempting to elude: Joseph Wayne Christiansen, 34, arrested on Apple Grove Road.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Crasanda Faye Pruett, 35, arrested at National Trailer Park.
Violating protection order: Andy Reabe Thornton Jr., 35, arrested at National Trailer Park.
5-9
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument: Daniel Edward Goforth, 38, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Harassment; failure to appear- reckless driving: Brian Stephen Gorff, 30, arrested on Griffin Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Corleone Antonio Johnson, 18, arrested on US Highway 31.
Motion to revoke bond- unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts): Justin Todd Kilpatrick, 56, arrested on County Road 831.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Cameron Jerome Longmire, 28, arrested on I-65.
DUI- influence of alcohol: Robert Jeremy Myers, 40, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Adrin Clint Rice, 45, arrested on US Highway 31 N.
Chemical endangerment of a child; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Lauren Michelle Shear, 39, arrested on US Highway 31.
5-10
Domestic violence, third degree: Brittany Luann Haynes Lane, 30, arrested on County Road 1224.
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument (two counts): Ross Douglas Lane, 40, arrested on County Road 1224.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Alexis Dean Lindsey, 22, arrested on Cherokee Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Joseph Brandon Smith, 38, arrested on US Highway 31.
Domestic violence, third degree, criminal mischief third degree; domestic violence, third degree- harassment: David Brandon Wydemon, 34, arrested on Schaeffel Road.
