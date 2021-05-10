Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
5-7
Failure to appear- driving without a license, speeding, driving on wrong side of the road: Austin D. Willey, 27, of Altoona arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief, third degree: Timothy L. Calvert Jr, 42, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Lisa D. Richardson, 49, of Decatur arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts), driving while suspended, expired tag, improper lane usage, driving under the influence: Justin G. Nunnelley, 34, of Cullman arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW.
5-8
Disorderly conduct; resisting arrest: Zachary S. Brasher, 29, of Chelsea arrested on Highway 278W.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired tag; failure to register vehicle: Anthony L. Carter, 30, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Abby G. Fann, 27, of Woodbury, Tennessee arrested Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property, third degree: Shannon M. Cooper, 40, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
5-9
Unlawful possession/receiving a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Keith A. Brasher, 55, of Hartselle arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW.
Grand jury- murder; manslaughter; assault, first degree; assault- second degree: Angelica D. Ruffin, 38, of Hartselle arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Laken N. Tyree, 21, of Addison arrested on Scott Street NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Clayton R. Delaware, 20, of Cullman arrested on Scott Street NW.
Here is a look at the arrest reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
5-6
Larceny/theft-theft (aircraft/boats farm equipment): Heath Anthony Baker, 34, arrested at the Gardendale Police Department.
Plea agreement- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Freda Joanne Blanton, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass; criminal mischief: Lacie Michele Boyd, 24, arrested at Days Inn.
Failure to appear- assault- domestic, harassment, family: Rona Michelle Brown, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Promoting prison contraband (drugs); failure to appear- public intoxication: Robbie Reynolds Buckmaster, 41, arrested on County Road 1413.
Plea agreement- stolen vehicles: Sonya Olivia Sharee Chappell, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Plea agreement- sex offense (failure of adult sex offender to register): Jeremy Lee Fowler, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- burglary (residence with force): Joshua Paul Lee Sr., 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Adam Lee Salter, 36, arrested on County Road 1518/ County Road 1564.
Judges order- obstruction (failure to appear/comply/pay): David Eric Sanders, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Flight/escape-escape: Andrea Leanne Sheperd, 25, arrested on County Road 623.
Grand jury- possession of heroin and selling/distributing heroin: Justin Dale Wise, 36, arrested on Warrior Road.
5-7
Failure to appear- driving under the influence (alcohol): Adam Kyle Baxter, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Parole violation/revocation- burglary, third degree; domestic violence; probation violation- larceny/theft- miscellaneous theft, $1500-2500: Kevin Dwayne Billings, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Larceny/theft- theft from yards; failure to appear: receiving stolen property, less than $500: Jason Lee David, 35, arrested on County Road 501.
Criminal trespass; cruelty to dog/cat: Therron Dewayne Parker Jr., 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: driving while suspended: Christopher C. Pennington, 59, arrested at Walker Brothers.
Assault- domestic violence, third degree: Johnny Gregory Swann Jr, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Larceny/theft: shoplifting, less than $500: Anita Faye Whitehead, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-8
Traffic-driving under influence (alcohol): Mark Anthony Barnett, 44, arrested on Beech Grove Road/ Miller Drive.
Public intoxication: Brianna Denise Brady, 26, arrested on Highway 278 W/ County Road 420.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence (controlled substances): Lisa Carol Briscoe, 52, arrested at Stuckey's.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence (alcohol): Ronald Dale Steele, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Alasia Nicole Weems, 26, arrested on County Road 1252.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Matthew Kyle Weems, 24, arrested on County Road 1252.
5-9
Grand jury- assault (shooting into an occupied building): Elisha Paul Crandall, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, selling/distributing methamphetamine (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine: Tanya Lynn Johnson, 45, arrested on County Road 1043.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Fallon Tashell Corbin Peak, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Timothy Tad Snider, 33, arrested on County Road 438.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; public intoxication: Nicholas Bryan Thompson, 24, arrested on County Road 437.
