Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:
5-5
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Daryl L. Powell, 26, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31 N.
Grand jury indictment- domestic violence, third degree- harassment; failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper turn: Timothy L. Hicks, 36, of Cullman arrested on Morgan Avenue SW.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested on Lincoln Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; giving false info to law enforcement; theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Natalie G. Hopper, 19, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center,
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Jerry D. Rochelle, 42, of Centerville, Tennessee arrested on Highway 157.
Here is a look at the arrest reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
5-3
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of cocaine; possession of a synthetic narcotic; attempting to elude :Corey Blake Brookshire, 40, arrested on County Road 15/County Road 114.
Possession of barbiturate; possession of methamphetamine; public intoxication: Justin Adrian Jamie Capps, 38, arrested on County Road 27.
Assault- harassment; criminal trespass: Cory Darrell Flanigan, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- cruelty to animals: Tina Marie Garrison, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Whittney Marie Gregory, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Billy Dewayne Handley, 54, arrested on Bolte Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana: Bobby Lynn Harless, 50, arrested on County Road 1855.
Failure to appear- cruelty to animals: Jonathan Eugene James, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana: Taylor Nicole Johnston, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- child abuse, simple, family (two counts): Ariel Metz Mccurdy, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault-child abuse, simple, family (two counts): Brandon Blake Mccurdy, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Van Thomas Sellers, 35, arrested on County Road 700/ Memory Gardens.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence (other substance): Kayla Reynolds Sullivan, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Theodore Vann Williams Jr., 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-4
Producing marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Donald Lee Bellm, 64, arrested on County Road 1366.
Probation violation- assault (child abuse, aggravated family): Dale Paul Butts, 47, arrested on County Road 575.
Permitting livestock to run at large: Virginia Dare Dunn, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence (alcohol): Kevin Lee Hyde, 44, arrested on I-65/ Exit 304.
Producing marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Lana Kay Lunceford, 69, arrested on County Road 1366.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: Cody Daniel McNabb, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; inference with a domestic violence emergency case: John Edward Moore, 41, arrested on County Road 1545.
Motion to revoke bond- assault (child abuse, simple, family): Alexis Cheyenne Schofield, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs: Kenneth Roger Scott, 49, arrested at Stuckey's.
Possession of marijuana; larceny/theft- theft (miscellaneous): Cynthia De Anne Snow, 60, arrested on US Highway 31/ County Road 616.
Possession of barbiturate; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jamie Lynn Stringer, 43, arrested on County Road 1545.
Allowing minors to consume alcohol: Angela Strout- Parker, 51, arrested on County Road 68.
5-5
Assault- harassment: Lionel Jay Bates, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- assault- domestic, harassment, family: Joseph Lee Haney , 68, arrested on County Road 1545/ County Road 1372.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief : Brittany Luann Haynes Lane, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to appear: driving under the influence (combined substance): Christopher Allen Reece, 48, arrested on County Road 813/ County Road 304.
Negotiating worthless instrument (five counts); failure to appear- larceny/theft- theft from residence, illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Christopher Allen Sims, 30, arrested on Main Avenue.
Assault- simple assault: Karl Randall Sims, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), and possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): James Edward Strong, 57, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Driving under the influence (alcohol): Jodie Rachelle Washburn, 40, arrested on County Road 520.
Assault- domestic violence, third degree: Kellsy Blair White, 25, arrested on County Road 572.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.