Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
5/4
Criminal trespass, third degree: menacing: Nicholas George Chapanar, 40, arrested on County Road 1273.
Fail to signal turn; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: David Allen Cooper, 50, arrested on Us Highway 231.
Possession of drug paraphernalia( three counts); unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Jason Tyler Crawford, 31, arrested on County Road 1225.
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree: Constance Leigh Ann Curtis, 36, arrested at the Madison County Jail.
Theft of property, first degree: Gary J. Shawn Eason, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Jason Tyler Grimmett, 45, arrested on County Road 189.
Open container in vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance: Dusty Glenn Maddox, 34, arrested at the Catoma car wash.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Deborah Carey Taylor, 51, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; obstruction/using false ID: Kevin Lee Wiley, 33, arrested on County Road 62.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Sara Evonne Williams, 33, arrested on County Road 1225.
5/5
Aggravated stalking; attempting to elude; burglary, second degree; violation of domestic violence protection order: Heath Anthony Baker, 33, arrested on County Road 946.
Grand jury- injury/destruction of state property by convict or prisoner and promoting prison contraband, first degree: Kie Jeffery Burns, 20, arrested on County Road 1184.
Burglary, third degree: Gabriel Kane Fortner, 19, arrested on Mercury Drive.
Burglary, third degree: Christian Lewayne Lamons, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Shaun Adrian Leonard, 39, arrested on County Road 703.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Kimberley Denise Mckinley, 48, arrested on US Highway 231.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Heidi Nicole Schramm, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: Damon Kent Watley, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Walter Alexander Williams, 32, arrested on County Road 35.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; switched tag; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Anthony Dwight Young, 54, arrested on US Highway 231.
5/6
Disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: David Lee Moore, 56, arrested on County Road 568.
Fail to signal/improper lane change; possession of paraphernalia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Antonyio Donell Malc Purifoy, 29, arrested on US Highway 31.
Harassment: Rosa Reyes, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Unlawful Possession of a controlled substance: John Paul Ringo, 38, arrested on County Road 1486.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:
Theft of property, second degree: Christopher G. Morgan, 38, of Collinsville arrested in Snead.
Robbery, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Gary J. Eason, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Tony A. Speegle, 65, of Cullman arrested on Lessman St. SW.
Attempting to elude: Raleigh W. Brooks, 48, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Ave SE/ County Road 715.
