Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
5-29
Harassing communications: Rachael N. Higgins, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassing communication and criminal mischief: Gregory C. Earnest, 29, of Oakman arrested on Highway 69 S.
Driving under the influence: Noah D. Randolph, 32, of Trussville arrested on 2nd Avenue SW / Short Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jason H. South, 42, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property: Alexis P. Jacobs, 18, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-30
Theft of property: Crystal D. Currington, 35, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts): Daniel B. Tucker, 29, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear – fail to signal, driving while revoked, insurance violation, and switched tag: Kelsey N. Bradford, 27, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; certain person forbidden to possess pistol: Taddarrius C. Kelly, 29, of Birmingham arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree: Hilary P. Crawford, 42, of Hartselle arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Steven D. Coots, 30, of Cullman arrested on Marie Street NW.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Alice G. Swann, 48, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
5-31
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Chester L. Caudill, 28, of Huntsville arrested on Highway 157.
Public intoxication: Crystal D. Curington, 35, of Cullman arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; driving while revoked: Merlin E. Thomas, 38, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag, leaving scene of accident, improper lane usage, insurance violation, driving while revoked: John M. Tworkowsky, 49, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6-1
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Cody J. Walmsley, 21, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Steven M. Anderson, 41, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
5-27
Driving while revoked; illegal possession of alcohol: Ryan Elliott Armstrong, 39, arrested on County Road 1114.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jose Cruz-Ramirez, 32, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Chemical endangerment of child: Ciara Danielle Hann Gilland, 27, arrested on County Road 1187.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine: Jonathan Patrick Laughlin, 37, arrested on County Road 950.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: John Curtis Myrick, 34, arrested at Elmore County Jail.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked; probation violation- unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Angela Ann Pickering, 44, arrested on County Road 397.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Evon Joel Smith, 36, Highway 31 North.
5-28
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Eric Reese Chumley, 20, arrested on Jochum Road.
Attempted theft, first degree: Joshua Christian Crosier, 26, arrested on Inverness Landing.
Assault, third degree: Brandon Lee Gamble, 22, arrested at Live Haul.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Christopher Adam Graves, 36, arrested at Bait Shop County Line.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); unlawful possession marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (three counts): Summer Danielle Knight, 33, arrested on County Road 703.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession controlled substance: Michael Blake Pannell, 33, arrested on Highway 31.
Contributing to truancy: Lewis C Richards, 29, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession on controlled substance: Jason Keith Roberts, 34, arrested on County Riad 1815.
Assault, third degree: Ashley Danielle Sanford, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Expired tag; illegal possession of alcohol in dry county; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in methamphetamine: Walter Sterling Shiver, 60, arrested on County Road 781/County Road 759.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in methamphetamine: Joshua Lee Steele, 35, arrested on County Road 781/County Road 759.
Theft or property, third degree: Ayla Elms Wolford, 27, arrested on County Road 1342.
5-29
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance: Jessica Lynne Armstrong, 39, arrested on Highway 31.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Anthony Marquel Atkins, 37, arrested on County Road 1615.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Terri Carrina Barnett, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Harassment: Michael Shane Brockway, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; windshield obstruction: Mary Denise Burney, 51, arrested on Highway 31.
Theft by deception, third degree: William Shawn Driskell, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Paul Joseph Farrer, 50, arrested on US Highway 157.
Failure to appear- sex offender failure to register termination SORNA: Scott Albert Kaucher, 58, arrested on Convent Road NE.
Domestic violence, third harassment: Kimberly Anne Kopp, 57, arrested on Highway 278 W.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: James Michael A. Reaid, 69, arrested on Highway 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Clifton Ray Skinner, 43, arrested on County Road 1071.
Public intoxication: Steven Delane Smith, 54, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance: Phillip Joe White, 60, arrested on Highway 31.
5-30
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Janet Fay Grund, 42, arrested on Highway 91.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Mark John Keef, 51, arrested on County Road 1435.
Public intoxication: Jason Lamar Pike, 38, arrested on County Road 1301.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Donna Michelle Stewart, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Writ of arrest- child support: Fred Duane Thomas, 35, arrested on Old Browns Store.
Failure to appear- promoting gambling: Robert Edward Whitson, 51, arrested at the Sumiton Police Department.
5-31
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Merlin Eugene Thomas, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary, third degree; failure to appear- driving while revoked; possession of drug paraphernalia: Chad Everett Bartlett, 44, arrested on County Road 950.
Burglary, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Sarah Kristine Corbin, 24, arrested on County Road 950.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Stephanie Marie Gomez, 29, arrested at Joppa 4 Way.
Driving while revoked; illegal possession of alcohol; interlock ignition misdemeanor; liability insurance required; open container in vehicle: Jonathan Paul Hunter, 41, arrested on County Road 715.
6-1
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Steven Matthew Anderson, 41, arrested on Highway 278 W.
Probation violation- theft of property, third degree: Michael Chase Collier, 23, arrested on Highway 75.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Jason Layne Curtis, 51, County Road 119.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jody Mark Millican, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Anthony Wayne Robbins, 38, arrested at J&D Tire.
Driving under the influence: David Richard Roberson Jr., 37, arrested on County Road 223.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Bashir Persing, 34, arrested on County 565.
Harassment: Dakota Dale Scott, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
