Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
5-25
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (three counts): Jason P. Duke, 35, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs: Gregory T. Garner, 33, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, third degree: Rosie G. Patterson, 37, of Madison arrested on Olive Street SW.
5-26
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct: Lisa M. Tucker, 41, of Cullman arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: John D. Cagle, 49, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, insurance violation: Kodi J. Hook, 26, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Ashton D. Lewis, 24, of Falkville arrested in Falkville.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Derrick R. Allen, 40, of Falkville arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: Frank W. Walkenhorst, 40, of Decatur arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts), failure to signal, driving while suspended: David G. Golden, 46, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-27
Criminal trespass, third degree: Cameron D. Sherrell, 24, of Hanceville arrested on White Circle SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lights: Joseph D. Powell, 23, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, switched tag, insurance violation: Jessica N. Kashuba, 34, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (three counts), failure to register vehicle: Tasha N. Thornton, 32, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance: Joshua R. McDonald, 31, of Eva arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance: David M. Elsberry, 37, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: John R. Harvell, 28, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Jermane Q. Jamar-McCaulley, 23, of Hayden arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5-24
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kaleb Trey Arnold, 27, arrested on Highway 157/ County Road 1180.
Domestic violence, third degree: Casey Philip Brown, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property: James Raymond Brown, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- burglary, third degree; forgery-checks; forgery- passing forged instrument; receiving stolen property; forgery- passing forged instrument: Griffin Eli Creasey, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Auto theft: Natalie Grace Hopper, 19, arrested on County Road 795.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana: Joyce Renee Hulme, 56, arrested on County Road 1336.
Failure to appear- indecent exposure: Douglas Edward Lowery Jr., 26, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: John Peter Manhurt, 33, arrested at Joppa four-way.
Promoting prison contraband: Crystal Michelle Phelps, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband: Angela Darlene Powell, 53, arrested on County Road 1336.
Possession of marijuana: Ozzy Alvin Ray, 18, arrested on County Road 1336.
Failure to appear- unauthorized use of a vehicle, using false name/identity, public intoxication (two counts), criminal trespass (two counts):Tammy Warden Thomas, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-25
Public intoxication: Ricky Dean Fanning, 29, arrested on County Road 1191.
Forgery- counterfeiting and forged instrument: James Michael Hand, 59, arrested at Traditions Bank, Dodge City.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jurdy Wayne Hughes Jr., 32, arrested at Stuckey's.
Possession of methamphetamine: Ricky Dale Martin, 49, arrested on Highway 231/ Green Park Motel.
Receiving stolen vehicle: Shannon Alford McDonald, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-26
Negotiating worthless instrument: David Joseph Behan, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Kimberly Ann Bryant, 48, arrested at County Road 463.
Failure to appear- failure to make child attend school: Blatney N Garner, 35, arrested at Walker Brothers.
Failure to appear- alcohol in a vehicle, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle: David Gene Golden, 46, arrested on County Road 1427.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen vehicle: Harley Wayne Hill, 23, arrested on Highway 31.
Possession of marijuana: James Daniel Newman, 39, arrested on Highway 69 N.
Non-support: Jacob Levi Self, 36, arrested on County Road 1043.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Justin Dale Wise, 36, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 101.
