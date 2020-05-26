Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
5-22
Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree: Kodi J. Hook, 25, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157/Highway 31.
Domestic violence third degree- harassment: Ashley D. Sanford, 29, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle; theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Bradley L. Miller, 30, of Cullman arrested on Hayes Drive NW.
Theft of property: Christopher K. Onwere, 40, of Huntsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Forgery, third degree; possession of a forged instrument: William S. Hinson, 38, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; running red light: Alan P. King, 33, of Cullman arrested on Highway 91/County Road 747.
5-23
Driving under the influence: Jeffery R. Chandler, 52, of Cullman arrested of Main Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; promoting prison contraband, third degree: Stacy S. Ricketts, 34, of Sulligent arrested on Highway 278.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: John A Ricketts, 41, of Sulligent arrested on Highway 278.
Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Shane L. Bivins, 44, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W/Fromhold Road.
5-24
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Wendy S. Rogers, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Austin W. Fox, 23, of Pleasant Grove arrested on 4th Street SW.
5-25
Failure to appear – running stop sign: Christopher A. Smith, 47, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; removal of shopping cart: Christy M. Phelps, 37, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Vicky C. Whatley, 55, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
