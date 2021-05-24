Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
5-21
Criminal trespass, third degree: Shara L. Smith, 48, of Warrior arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended (two counts), expired tag (two counts), insurance violation: Katherine L. Bartee, 38, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Robert E. Bircheat, 39, of Crane Hill arrested on Highway 157.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Sierra B. Yager, 21, of Warrior arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Drayton C. Foundren, 21, of Warrior arrested on Olive Street SW.
Chemical endangerment of a child (two counts): Charity L. Dye, 27, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- running a red light, driving while suspended: Lyndsay M. Long, 35, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; improper lane usage; driving while suspended: Steven P. Harris, 42, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 31 N.
5-22
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jeffrey D. Tankersley, 37, of Vinemont arrested on Tally Ho Street/ 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication : Colton C. Henderson, 28, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Chemical endangerment of a child (two counts): Jamall C. Hall, 30, of Birmingham arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Minor in possession/ consumption of alcohol: Mario G. Hernandez, 19, of Hanceville arrested on Main Avenue SW/ Graham Street.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, failure to register vehicle, driving while suspended (three counts), insurance violation: Joseph S. Villa, 49, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157/ Highway 31.
5-23
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Austin B. Christian, 25, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Sierra B. Yager, 21, of Warrior arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, fail to signal: Douglas L. McDaniel, 60, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (seven counts); criminal trespass, third degree (three counts); insurance violation (two counts); driving while suspended; improper lights: Michael K. Hodge, 31, of Vinemont arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/ Short Street SW.
Trafficking; unauthorized use of vehicle: Chase E. Sullins, 30, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
5-24
Failure to appear- insurance violation, driving without a license: Tammy W. Thomas, 50, of Remlap arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, first degree: Jason J. Sherman, 35, of Odenville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Tara M. Shine, 28, of Brookwood arrested on Miller Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; resisting arrest; assault, second degree; disorderly conduct: Dekota B. Shaddrix, 21, of Somerville arrested on 3rd Avenue SE/ Elm Drive SE.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Candance A. Graves, 34, of Cullman arrested on 14th Avenue SE.
Domestic violence: David O. Brown, 34, of Cullman arrested on Swafford Road SW.
Public intoxication: Theresa A. McKenzie, 25, of Cullman arrested on Meadowbrook Lane SE.
Here is a look at the arrest reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday through Sunday:
5-20
Public intoxication: Steven Wayne Beasley, 32, arrested on Highway 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Adeline Marie Behan, 38, arrested on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; negotiation worthless instrument: David Joseph Behan, 38, arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- reckless driving: Carl Gaven Brown, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia: Heath Kerry Johnson, 34, arrested at Bill Smith on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Ernesto Yslas Lopez lll, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Rip Caleb McBee, 20, arrested at Holly Pond Dollar General.
Domestic violence, third degree (criminal mischief, second degree); assault- domestic, harassment, family; interference with a domestic violence emergency case: Damon Paul Meyer, 25, arrested on Highway 278 W/ County Road 1167.
Grand jury- dissemination/ display of child pornography, possession with the intent to disseminate child pornography: Charles William Richter Jr., 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- dissemination/ display of child pornography, possession with the intent to disseminate child pornography: Jaleana Richter, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), operating a vehicle without insurance: Britany Hope Riggs, 29, arrested on County Road 1246.
Adult sex offender- violation of contact with former victims, sex offender in prohibited residence location: Donald Oscar Trussell, 60, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Carey Wayne Westmoreland, 63, arrested on County Road 1101.
Counterfeiting: Heather Marie Yarbrough, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-21
Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, forged instrument: Robert Earl Bircheat, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); public intoxication: Jefferey Allen Denney, 32, arrested on County Road 1651.
Aggravated assault- menacing, other weapon: James Tyler Hammack, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Lyndsay Marie Long, 35, arrested at Tiger Mart.
Failure to appear: stolen property, third degree: Michele Denise Simmons, 48, arrested on Highway 278 E/ County Road 1742.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag, driving while suspended, improper lights, no/improper tail light: Jonathan Kerry Smith, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speed above 45 MPH, County Road: Shara Leigh Smith, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Insanitary sewage facilities, menacing public health: Shannon Diane Tunnell, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-22
Possession of marijuana: Jacob Anthony Adams, 41, arrested on County Road 1371/ County Road 1367.
Public intoxication: Kenneth Bryan Baker, 44, arrested on County Road 768.
Obstruction- governmental operations: Sara Marie Cook, 44, arrested on County Road 463.
Possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use: Miguel Angel Hernandez- Diaz, 39, arrested at Baldwin Heights.
Possession of methamphetamine: Steven Wayne Ponder, 52, arrested on County Road 223.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license is suspended; no plainly visible tag: Kenneth Roger Scott, 49, arrested on County Road 1518.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Adam Cecil Swader, 26, arrested on Highway 69 S/ Shell Station.
5-23
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; running a red light: Tiffany Carol Chambers, 30, arrested on 1st Ave/ 2nd St.
Dangerous drug trafficking; allowing minors to consume alcohol: Alyssa Christine Dettling, 25, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Public intoxication: Corey Wayne Dushuanack, 25, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Receiving stolen property, $500- less than $1500: Tammy Withcer Holt, 53, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Zachary Christopher Shirely, 28, arrested on County Road 1288/County Road 1223.
Receiving stolen property (vehicle): Emma Rena Swindall, 22, arrested on County Road 143.
Receiving stolen property (vehicle): Justin Dale Wise, 36, arrested on County Road 143.
