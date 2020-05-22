Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
5-20
Failure to appear- no tag light, expired driving license: Jeremy A. Jacobs, 26, of Logan arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dustin W. Lunsford, 36, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Destiney N. Morgan, 22, of Blountsville arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Heather E. Seay, 36, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Casey V. Chamblee, 21, of Morris arrested in Warrior.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Bridget L. Bailey, 24, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/ Birmingham Street.
5-21
Public intoxication: Alan B. Mathis, 40, of Leeds arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of lost property: Chad A. Givens, 36, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Devin R. Hutcheson, 28, of Crane Hill arrested on 3rd Avenue NE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua J. Lay, 42, of Lineville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Sheriff's Department for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5-18
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Serra Elizabeth Giadrosich, 25, arrested on County Road 747.
Aggravated child abuse; assault, second degree; sexual abuse of a child under 12; sexual torture: Amy Nicole Lovell, 29, arrested on AL Highway 69.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Mitchell Wayne Martin, 39, arrested at Skinner E-Mart.
Shooting into occupied automobile/building; unlawful possession marijuan, first degree not personal use; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Mason Timothy Naler, 20, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Troy Elijah Pearce, 31, arrested on County Road 747/ County Road 1621.
5-19
Criminal trespass, first degree: Patricia Dawnelle Aaron, 29, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Darrell Wade Blalock, 39, arrested on County Road 43.
Following too close; illegal possession of alcohol in dry county; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Austin Cole Draiss, 21, arrested on I-65 South.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Casey Allan Durkee, 32, arrested on County Road 351.
Criminal possession of forged instrument third degree: Rachel Nicole Farmer, 28, arrested on Edmondson Drive.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, first degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: David Wayne Green, 30, arrested at Limestone Correctional Facility.
Probation violation- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Keleil Nattwand James, 24, arrested at Walker County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Mandy Dawn Keech, 39, arrested on County Road 43.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment and menacing; driving while suspended; interference with domestic violence emergency; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- driving while suspended: Brent Tyler Lynn, 30, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Daniel Joseph Mickle, 37, arrested on County Road 43.
Probation violation-unlawful possession of controlled substance: Ted Franklin Moore Jr., 28, arrested on County Road 818.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of controlled substance: Zakariah Dewayne Thornton, 28, arrested on County Road 1605.
Failure to appear- possession of brass knuckles, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription medicine, possession of controlled substance: Anthony Rego Torres, 37, arrested at Blount County Jail.
5-20
Possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Tyler Clay Ballentine, 27, arrested on County Road 1635.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession controlled substance: Terri Carrina Barnett, 26, arrested on County Road 420/278 West.
Driving under the influence; domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Adam Kyle Baxter, 33, arrested on County Road 1763.
Violating protection order: John Michael Cosper Jr., 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Makayla Annette Dallaire, 18, arrested on Highway 31/Barbee Auto.
Probation violation- receiving stolen property, first degree; theft of property, first degree (three counts): Tyler Mark Hankins, 25, arrested on County Road 1435/County Road 1389.
Burglary, first degree: Jessica Leann Hess, 35, arrested on Forrest Road.
Failure to appear- speeding: Zachary Garett Lacy, 23, arrested on County Road 1030.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Shelley Louise Lancaster, 50, arrested on County Road 1030.
Domestic violence, third degree- assault, third degree: Brandon Lee Lovell, 31, arrested on County Road 1664.
Burglary third degree: Brent Tyler Lynn, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Chemical endangerment of a child (two counts): Crystal Lynn Morgan, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary, first degree: Cory Andrew Shows, 18, arrested on Forrester Road.
Public intoxication: Brian Wesley Stewart, 36, arrested on County Road 438.
Domestic violence, third degree- assault third, degree: Steven Antony Stewart, 50, arrested on County Road 1664.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Matthew Lee Tankersly, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jessica Leigh Thursby, 30, arrested on County Road 420/Highway 278 West.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Tony Lee Waldrop, 60, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
