Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
5-13
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Joshua F. Gee, 31, of Cullman arrested on Schneider Road SE.
Domestic violence third degree: Michelle C. McGuire, 49, of Cullman arrested on Spring Drive NW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Angela F. McConnell, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-14
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance: Jimmy W. Lambert, 41, of Vinemont arrested on 4th Street SW.
Reckless endangerment: Brittany L. Powell, 30, of Hanceville arrested at Cullman County Detention Center .
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Deangela G. Lindsey, 38, of Cullman arrested on Veigl Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Bryant L. Herring, 32, of Oxford arrest on 2nd Avenue NW/Main Avenue NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5-11
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Dennis S. Berry, 27, arrested on County Road 1612.
Failure to appear- criminal possession of forged instrument third degree, forgery third degree (two counts): James G. Kelso, 27, arrested on County Road 1612.
Driving under the influence: Justin S. Letson, 31, arrested on County Road 384.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Tommy O. Mason, 54, arrested in Priceville.
Probation violation- chemical endangerment of child (two counts): Travis U. Moore, 34, arrested at Pike County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of substance; Troy E. Pearce, 31, arrested on County Road 1612.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Jonathan K. Smith, 46, arrested on County Road 1030.
Failures to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Sammi L. Swindoll, 26, arrested in Cullman County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Randy L. Wright, 23, arrested on County Road 747.
5-12
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance: Jesse E. Durham, 38, arrested on AL Highway 91.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance; Failure to appear- possession of prescription medicine and unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Chelsea R. J. Farrow, 31, arrested at 291 Shell.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jerry L. Hale, 59, arrested on Arkadelphia Road NE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Ruby J. Ochoa, 45, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, and unlawful possession of controlled substance: Benjamin C. Smith, 36, arrested on US Highway 31.
5-13
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Shannon D. Cole, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Mason A. Cranford, 36, arrested on Highway 278 East.
Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree: David H. Firlik, 48, arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession with intent to distribute controlled substance: Roman D. Gunter, 28, arrested on Highway 91.
Theft of property first degree: Terra L. A. Hamilton, 39, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Attempting to elude; reckless endangerment; violation domestic violence protection order: Brandon D. Hill, 43, arrested on County Road 1336.
Motion to revoke bond- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts), possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of prescription medicine, and unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Justin T. Kilpatrick, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass third degree; gailure to appear- driving while revoked (four counts); harassment: Trevor L. Ponder, 29, arrested on Highway 69 South.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Donald W. Wingo, 64, arrested on County Road 278.
