Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
5-14
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Christopher D. Willerson, 25, of Horton arrested on Highway 278 E/ Highway 231.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Brandon C. Faust, 39, of Cordova arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended (two counts), insurance violation, failure to register vehicle: Bobby W. Boone, Jr., 38, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Ricky D. Fanning, 29, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Ignition interlock; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license (two counts); driving while suspended; expired tag; insurance violation (three counts); leaving the scene of an accident; speeding: James C. Edmondson, 29, of Vinemont arrested on Morgan Avenue NW.
5-15
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Sheila A. Henderson, 53, of Hartselle arrested on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Tyler S. Coots, 26, of Cullman arrested on Elm Drive SE.
DUI, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, driving while suspended, reckless driving, speeding, failure to signal (three counts), no seat belt, open container in vehicle: Christopher L. Brown, 46, of Cullman arrested on Timberlane Drive SE.
5-16
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs: Delana W. Vaughn, 44, of Cullman arrested on Fox Meadow Trail.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Anna M. Crawford, 44, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, insurance violation: Jeremy C. Bates, 48, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Sandra J. Hessom, 50, of Morris arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card: Patricia D. Villa, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5-17
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), expired tag, insurance violation: Heath K. Johnson, 34, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Lacie M. Boyd, 24, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude; obstructing government operations; theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree (two counts): Cody J. Walmsley, 22, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree: Christopher P. Harris, 30, of Falkville arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Thomas A . Gold, 53, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157/ Highway 69.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Michael R. Starnes, 32, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Shannon R. Hansard, 44, of Hartselle arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
5-13
Family offense- nonsupport (two counts); failure to appear- driving while license suspended, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Bobby Wayne Boone, Jr., 38, arrested at the Limestone Jail.
Driving while license suspended: Tommy Wayne Cloud, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to register as sex offender: Teddie Ray Daniel, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug drug paraphernalia, first offense: Charles Brian Durand, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary- residence, auto theft: James Eugene Garrett, 23, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- domestic violence- harassment; violation of a domestic violence protection order, driving while license suspended (two counts): Allen Michael Guilbert, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Orie Shannon McDearmond, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary- residence: Heather Marie Miller, 37, arrested on County Road 1212.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Brittany Leigh Powell, 31, arrested on County Road 530.
Criminal trespass: Tammy Faye Price, 33, arrested at the Walter Dollar General.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs, promoting prison contraband (drugs), possession of dangerous drugs: Jamie Danielle Quick, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Robert Harry Smith, Jr., 60, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence (controlled substances): Michael Joseph Stringer, 38, arrested on County Road 1524.
Grand jury- sex offense- homosexual act with a girl under 12, sexual abuse of child less than 12 years old: Larry Austin Williams, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Daniel Ryan Wren, 25, arrested on County Road 944/ Stevens Trading Co.
5-14
Sex offense- adult sex offender in prohibited residence location, failure to register with local law enforcement: Timothy Daniel Browning, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic- reckless endangerment: Cody William Deridder, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- larceny/theft- miscellaneous, $500- less than $1,500: Brandon Carl Faust, 39, arrested in Madison County.
Possession of opium or derivative; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana; attempting to elude police officer; resisting arrest; carrying brass knuckles/sling shot: Ashley Denay Henderson, 33, arrested on County Road 1651.
Possession of opium or derivative, possession of marijuana, flight/escape, driving under the influence (controlled substances): Travis Earnest Lance, 24, arrested on Highway 278 W.
Burglary- residence: Bobby Lee Moore, Jr., 32, arrested at the Walker County line.
Burglary- residence: Christopher Ryan Moore, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana: Hannah Nikole Stricklin, 20, arrested on Main Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Jessie Dewayne Thomas, 36, arrested on Highway 278/ County Road 684.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Franklin Jason Turner, 42, arrested on County Road 501.
Failure to register as a sex offender: Allyson Claire Reid Twilley, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana; minor in possession of alcohol: Clark Teague Whatley, 19, arrested at the Exit 310 entrance ramp.
5-15
Fraud- identity theft, larceny/theft- miscellaneous, $500- less than $1,500: Zachary August McClendon, 31, arrested on County Road 1436.
Public intoxication: John Dewayne Oates, 50, arrested off County Road 436.
Domestic violence, third degree- criminal mischief, third degree; assault- domestic; resisting arrest: Rainey Noelle Powers, 32, arrested on County Road 1518.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; assault- domestic- harassment: Antonyio Donell M. Purifoy, 30, arrested on Colony Road/ Fields Boulevard.
5-16
Burglary- residence: Jeremy Chad Bates, 48, arrested on County Road 436.
Assault- domestic- harassment- family: Jerry Lee Gibson, 40, arrested at the Kelley Community Center.
Assault- child abuse, possession of methamphetamine, possession of dangerous drugs, criminal trespass: Andrew Mark Hammond, 28, arrested on County Road 1114.
Assault- domestic- harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, family offense- nonsupport: David Jerry Reynolds, 40, arrested on County Road 1282.
Burglary- residence (two counts): James Hardie Richards, 34, arrested on County Road 127.
Probation revoked- electronic solicitation of a child: Dylan Chase Shook, 25, arrested on County Road 621.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft), possession of dangerous drugs, attempting to elude a police officer: Jordan Elaine Talley, 24, arrested at Stuckey's on Highway 31 N.
Driving under the influence (alcohol): Jerry Dennis Walton, 35, arrested on Highway 278 E/ Highway 157.
