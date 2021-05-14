Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police department for Wednesday and Thursday:
5-12
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts): Shannon A. McDonald, 39, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Ashley C. Monroe, 35, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
5-13
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; public intoxication: Mary E. Ferguson, 39, of Decatur arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathan D. Fanning, 36, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (four counts); criminal trespass, third degree; driving without a license; driving on wrong side of road; insurance violation: Daniel R. Wren, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Corina L. Massey, 20, of Youngstown, Florida arrested on Cleveland Avenue/ Tidwell Street.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia: Michael C. Camron, 47, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW/ Morgan Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- expired tag, driving while suspended: Kenneth J. Cook, 63, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Clayton E. Dillard, Jr., 42, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W/ County Road 463.
Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5-10
Fraud- identity theft; using false name/identity; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Cheston Jared Campbell, 33, arrested at Warrior Jail.
Auto theft (two counts); failure to appear- receiving stolen property, $500- less than $1500: Christopher Lee Gamel, 32, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous: Robert Daniel Hooper, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of narcotics: Travis Earnest Lance, 24, arrested on 3rd Street SW/ Dominos.
Burglary-residence with force; larceny/theft- theft of article from auto; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christopher Ryan Moore, 29, arrested at the 291 Shell Station.
Possession drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; larceny/theft- theft- miscellaneous, $500- less than $1500: Tanya Michelle Shelby Teague, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts): Destiney Kiah Thompson, 23, arrested on Highway 69 N.
5-11
Assault- child abuse, simple, family: Tyra Samantha Anders, 29, arrested on County Road 43.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Nicholas Ryan Armstrong, 19, arrested at ACE Hardware.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Lucas Andrew Boyd, 33, arrested on Katherine Street NW.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher Marq Fitzpatrick, 28, arrested at McDonalds in Hanceville.
Assault- domestic- coercion (harassment/intimidation): Kasie Lashelle Garner, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Samuel Joseph Hook, 32, arrested on Highway 157/ North Walmart.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Felicia Ann Jones, 35, arrested on County Road 714.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Kenneth Ray Mayo, 48, arrested on County Road 1855.
Assault- child abuse, simple, family: Daniel Joseph Mickle, 38, arrested on County Road 43.
Possession of marijuana; promoting prison contraband: Abbie Leeann Parker, 21, arrested on County Road 536.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband: Emma Rena Swindall, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: John Benjamin Wilson, 47, arrested on County Road 252.
5-12
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Timothy Daniel Browning, 39, around on County Road 1606.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Johnathan Edward Budweg, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- burglary- residence with force: Scotty Ray Childers, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Stanely Dewain Conn, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Sonya Marie Elliott, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family; resisting arrest: Courtney Marie Maddox, 30, arrested on County Road 272.
Probation violation- giving false identity: Logan Austin Ogle, 25, arrested at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Assault- domestic, simple assault, family; burglary- residence with force: Trevor Lindley Ponder, 30, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Angela Darlene Powell, 53, arrested on County Road 1336.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ambria McKenna Reynolds, 33, arrested on Chad Drive.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: Wesley Eric Smith, 38, arrested on County Road 1466.
Assault- child abuse, simple, family; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Haley Brooke Swaim, 24, arrested on County Road 1269.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; carrying crass knuckles/ sling shot: Jeffery Dejuan Terrell, 28, arrested on County Road 706.
Grand jury- sexual contact (compulsion): Matthew Dale Yates, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
