Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
5-11
Possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing third degree: Cary J. Oden, 24, of Houston arrested on Denson Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property fourth degree: Billy G Dornberger, 36, of Danville arrested on Highway 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Barron R. Motley, 38, of Cullman arrested on 5th Avenue SE.
Criminal trespassing third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jimmy W. Lambert, 41, of Vinemont arrested on Main Avenue SW.
5-12
DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia: Chesley A. Barnett IV, 49, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/ 8th Street NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Shannon D. Maze, 45, of Arab arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failures to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, no tag light, running a stop sign, insurance violation: Chelsea R. Farrow, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Byron T. Addison, 45, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude; criminal trespass, third degree: Timothy L. Hicks, 35, of Cullman arrested on Morgan Avenue SW.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Kenya B. Susskin, 31, of Cullman arrested on Morgan Avenue SW.
