Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
3/11
Theft of property, fourth degree: Elizabeth N. Hastings, 22, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, first degree: Melissa G. Akers, 25, of Birmingham, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: David O. Brown, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Detention Center.
3/12
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Tyler W. Sloan, 28, of Hayden, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Brandon E. Long, 44, of Cullman, arrested on Ambassador Drive NW.
False information given to law enforcement; failure to appear- false information given to law enforcement, two counts; theft of property. fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: Jacquelyn F. Sapp, 47, of Cullman, arrested on Ambassador Drive NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dennis J. Dodd, 50, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Driving under the influence: Christopher G. Finchum, 44, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157/2nd Avenue.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Joshua K. Parker, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
3/13
Failure to appear- driving without a license; driving while license revoked; no seat belt: Nicholas J. Cole, 38, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: Timothy M. Hann, 33, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts: Mary M. Baker, 38, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag, two counts; driving without a license, two counts; insurance violation: Leroy C. Stevens, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday,and Sunday:
3/10
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Cooper Dale Garrison, 21, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/Highway 31.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; sale of stolen property, less than $500: Douglas Leon Green, 57, arrested at the Priceville exit.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Anjanette Powers Holmes, 49, arrested at Hwy. 69 N.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Cavanaugh Dale Lane, 30, arrested on County Road 1772.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christine McClendon Lynn, 28, arrested at Main & Swafford.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; open container of alcohol in a vehicle: Randy Allen Puckett, Jr., 44, arrested at Arab Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Danny Ray Smith, 51, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jessica Nicole Tousey, 31, arrested on CR 1772.
Probation violation- adult sex offender, providing false or misleading information regarding relief from RES restrictions: Allyson Claire Reid Twilley, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Alexis Bethany Marie Villa, 19, arrested on Cherokee Avenue.
3/11
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Matthew James Amaro, 37, arrested on County Road 1208.
Failure to appear- distribution of hallucinogen drugs: Karla Joe Bailey Green, 57, arrested on County Road 1447.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Larry Wayne Jones, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500: Nicholas Isaac Keller, 37, arrested on County Road 803.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Erika Rehna Mays, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Anthony Dewayne Miles, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Monica Coleen Odell, 41, arrested on Trimble Road.
3/12
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Emily Kristen Bigham, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; running red light: Clayton Eugene Dillard, Jr., 43, arrested on I-65 NB/Exit 305.
Obstruction of governmental operations: Alexis Valdez, 20, arrested on County Road 467.
3/13
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ryan Tyler Beatty, 40, arrested at Hanceville Police Dept.
Bail jumping, second degree- identity theft; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; failure to appear- identity theft; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; refusal to display insurance: Cheston Jared Campbell, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of alcohol: Timothy Michael Hann, 33, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Corey Andrew Moore, 26, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Public order crimes- alias writ of arrest; bench warrant, two counts: Larry Richard Speake, 60, arrested on Beech Grove Road.
Attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; improper lights; driving while license revoked: Bobby Gene Wood, 41, arrested on County Road 1742.
