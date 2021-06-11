Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
6-9
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Matthew A. Mahler, 23, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (four counts): Monica L. Farr, 26, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: James B. Johnson, 45, of Cullman arrested on Miller Street SW.
Grand jury indictment- criminal mischief, first degree; theft of property, first degree: Edward J. Nettles Jr., 38, of Montgomery arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- improper lane usage: Kilee J. Scott, 23, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jessie L. Elliott, 32, of Falkville arrested in Blount County.
6-10
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; expired tag; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts): Jessica L. Armstrong, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Barry W. Landers, 36, of Bremen arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- switched tag, insurance violation: Brent T. Lynn, 31, of Crane Hill arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Corey T. Shedd, 27, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Street SW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, insurance violation, driving while suspended: Jeffery D. Quick, 43, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Sarah B. Gurganious, 24, of Hartselle arrested on 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
6-8
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana: Kayla Mashae Gregory, 26, arrested on County Road 616.
Family offense- non-support (child): Damon Shane Twilley, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- assault- domestic, harassment, family: Sissy Amanda Vaughn, 38, arrested at Albertville Jail.
6-9
Possession of heroin; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Johnny Lamar Bailey, 52, arrested on County Road 1435.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Tyrone Daishawn Beebe, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of a forged instrument (two counts): Stormy Lynn Black, 36, arrested on Millwood Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: David Isaiah Ellis, 29, arrested on County Road 172/County Road 1742.
Possession of methamphetamine: Shane Jerome Fagan, 44, arrested on I-65 Southbound.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Floyd Flores, 34, arrested on County Road 1725/ County Road 1742
Possession of methamphetamine: Shayla Marie Ford, 25, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Aggravated assault- non-family, knife; aggravated assault (attempted murder): Justin Bryan Horton, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; manufacturing methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua Rowdy McDonald, 31, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Failure to appear- negotiating a worthless instrument: Nicholas Wayne Oden, 32, arrested on County Road 1435/County Road 1459.
Aggravated assault- family (other weapon): Michael Allen Oliver, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Dorothy Louann Sheppard, 37, arrested on County Road 1527/ County Road 1518.
Drug trafficking( two counts); probation violation: possession of dangerous drugs(three counts): James Chrisley Thompkins, 63, arrested on Highway 278 E/ Highway 231 N.
Burglary- residence with force: Preston David Woods, 40, arrested on County Road 1242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.