Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:

Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Howard S. Riddle, 44, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 278/Main Avenue.

Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: David J. Moore, 38, of Cullman arrested on Denson Avenue SW.

Criminal mischief, first degree: Rachael N. Higgins, 31, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Street SW.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: Anthony W. Guthrie, 28, of Cullman arrested on Austin Avenue SW/7th Street SW.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley R. Crenshaw, 28, of Cullman arrested on Austin Avenue SW/7th Street SW.

