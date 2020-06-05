Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday:
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance (two counts); theft or property, fourth degree; promoting prison contraband, second degree: Daniel S. Smith, 25, of Vinemont arrested in Hanceville.
Failure to appear- expired tag, speeding: Katie J. McCay, 24, of Blountsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jerry R. Jenkins, 50, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Chandler F. Beverly, 18, of Cullman arrested on Veigl Village Court SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Christopher S. Hill, 44, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Randy E. James, 45, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Bailey S. Bradford, 19, of Moulton arrested on Highway 157.
Driving under the influence: John E. Ray. 51. of Vinemont arrested on County Road 1301.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
6-2
Domestic violence, third degree- criminal mischief, second degree: Stephanie Gambill Black, 39, arrested on Highway 91.
Public intoxication: Brad Lynn Buchanan, 51, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Public intoxication: Jayme Harris, 22, arrested on County Road 76.
Public intoxication: Raymond Christopher Heatherly, 44, arrested on County Road 437.
Public intoxication: Aliyah Marie Jones, 22, arrested on County Road 616.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance: Amanda Leann Killian, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Adrian Robert Maloney, 28, arrested on County Road 1169.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended (two counts): Andrea Leanne Shepherd, 24, arrested at the Joppa 4 Way.
Harassment: Amy Louise Short, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
6-3
Failure to appear- attempting to elude, driving while revoked, fail to sign / improper lane change, running stop sign: Jason Michael Allen, 32, arrested on Highway 31 North.
Failure to appear- criminal possession of forged instrument, third degree; criminal possession of forged instrument (two counts): Cory Daniel Anthony, 27, arrested on County Road 469.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 28, arrested at Lake George Boat Ramp.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument (six counts), public intoxication: Nathan Paul Bailey, 45, arrested on County Road 437.
Probation violation/unlawful possession of controlled substance: Kimberly Lorene Baker, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, first degree; probation violation- breaking and entering vehicle: Zachary John Butler, 40, Highway 31 North.
Possession/use of credit/debit card (three counts): Terra Leigh Ann Hamilton, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jody Lynn Hankins, 39, arrested on Highway 91.
Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (with theft): Harley Shannon Holcomb, 21, arrested on County Road 427.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession on controlled substance: David Michael Navarro, 40, arrested on County Road 747.
Robbery, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; burglary, third degree; theft of property, first degree: Christy Maria Phelps, 37, arrested at Walmart South/Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Brandy Nicole Roberson, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: David Richard Roberson Jr., 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic Violence, third degree- harassment: Scottie Lester Turner, 39, arrested on County Road 571.
